Aware Super names portfolio and construction lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 10 APR 2025   2:26PM

Aware Super has appointed a former AustralianSuper head of portfolio construction and strategy within the public market equities team.

Michael Stavropoulos, who also holds the title of senior portfolio manager, has joined a team that manages $100 billion on behalf of Aware Super's 1.15 million members.

This team is responsible for capital allocation, portfolio construction, manager research, and risk oversight within the equity asset class.

It is one of three teams reporting to Agnes Hong, the head of public market equities.

Before joining Aware Super, Stavropoulos spent two years at AustralianSuper as the head of portfolio construction. However, shortly after joining, he was also interim head of international equities during an organizational shakeup that split Australian and international equities into two standalone businesses.

He joined the nation's biggest superfund from Victorian Funds Management Corporation, where he spent 13 years, most recently as head of equities.

Other previous roles include portfolio manager at Intech Investment Consultants, now part of the Morningstar Group.

"Michael brings extensive investment expertise and leadership experience. We are thrilled to have him on board," said Hong.

"His appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our strategic foundations and enhancing portfolio resilience as we navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain global market. This is in line with our focus on a hybrid investment model aimed at delivering best-in-class investment outcomes for our members."

Stavropoulos began his new role on April 7 and has joined the team at Aware Super's Melbourne office.

