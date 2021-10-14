NEWS
Executive Appointments

Aware Super makes investment team changes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 OCT 2021   11:25AM

As Aware Super continues its ambitious growth trajectory towards becoming a $250 billion fund it has made some changes to its investment team.

Damien Webb has been made deputy chief investment officer. Webb joined Aware Super in 2014 as head of income and real assets.

Since then, he has led the fund's investment strategy in infrastructure, property, credit income and agriculture asset classes - a significant area for the fund.

Now, as deputy chief investment officer, Webb will work with chief investment officer Damian Graham to expand the investment team, implement the fund's recently approved five-year investment strategy and prepare for the fund's goal of becoming a $250 billion powerhouse in the coming years.

He will also continue to lead the real assets team.

Aware has also appointed Caroline Saunders as head of investment governance and communications.

Saunders is also an internal promotion, having been working in governance for the fund for four years.

Graham said Saunders' elevation to her new role reflected the critical role governance would play in the growing investment team.

Aware is also recruiting currently for a head of direct asset oversight and enhancement and sector head of internal equities.

As well as the key changes to its investment team, Aware announced the promotion of James Osborn to the new role of deputy chief financial officer, reporting to group executive of finance, strategy and transformation Tim Elliott.

Osborn's promotion is also to support the fund in delivering on its ambitious growth plans.

"Aware Super's investment pool has doubled in size over the past five years, and we expect to be managing more than $250 billion by 2025," Graham said.

"To prepare for this growth, we have reviewed our investment strategy and are putting plans in place now to ensure we can successfully deploy our members savings at this scale.

"This means we need to continue to innovate our approach and consider not just today's investments but long-term trends and opportunities."

He added that over the next five years the fund expects to double the size of its investment team and to expand offshore.

