Investment
Aware Super, Macquarie to acquire Vocus
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   11:29AM

Vocus Group is set to be acquired by Aware Super and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), with Vocus confirming it has entered a $4.5 billion agreement with the consortium.

The Vocus board has unanimously recommended shareholders accept the proposal, which comes after MIRA made a bid by itself back in February. Aware Super joined MIRA in the deal on February 23.

The bid values Vocus at $5.50 per share, which is a 31.8% premium to the 1-month VWAP prior to the offer. There is also a $35 million break fee payable by Vocus.

Vocus managing director and chief executive Kevin Russel said the transaction validates the company's strong operational and financial performance and recognises it has been executing the strategy set out in 2018.

"In recent weeks, we have been able to confidently declare that Vocus' three-year turnaround is complete and that we are moving into a new phase of investment," Russel said.

"A key part of the success of our turnaround strategy was the early establishment of Vocus' three distinct business units - Vocus Network Services, Vocus New Zealand and Retail."

Russel added that the proposal from recognises that the three business units have been performing well, with Vocus Network Services winning market share, New Zealand well positioned for market consolidation opportunities and Retail returning to growth in its consumer business.

"Fibre is the critical infrastructure of the modern economy, and this arrangement endorses our view that Vocus' secure, Australian-operated fibre network is key to our momentum in market," he said.

"As we enter this new stage of investment and growth, support from MIRA and Aware Super will provide the strongest possible foundation for the business and the capacity to invest in our key assets and provide exceptional service to our customers."

The agreement is conditional on the approval from shareholders, regulators, and the court, amongst other things.

