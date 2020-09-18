Aware Super, Lendlease execute $200m recapitalisation

Aware Super and Lendlease have closed nearly $200 million in recapitalisation loans on assets in Boston and Chicago, working with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Singapore's OCBC Bank to close the deals.

Lendlease and Aware Super - formerly First State Super - established a $2 billion investment partnership in 2018 to develop and hold multi-family assets in US gateway cities.

Lendlease portfolio manager Ben Byrne said the recapitalisation would enable the US investment vehicle to invest in other assets across the region.

"After the successful delivery of Clippership Wharf and The Cooper at Southbank, this recapitalization event was an important step to repatriate capital to reinvest in further multifamily development projects and assets across our key US gateway cities through our partnership with Aware Super," he said.

"We value the support of our international partners who trust our vision for the portfolio and who helped us reach this milestone."

Aware Super portfolio manager Alek Misev said the industry super fund was proud of the success the partnership with Lendlease has had in growing its US multifamily portfolio.

"This international recapitalization effort is testament to the value of US gateway city development, and we look forward to expanding our strong partnership in the future," he said.

Meantime, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Americas division executive officer and deputy head, Carl Adams said Lendlease was an important business partner to the Japanese bank.

"It was our great pleasure to work with them on The Cooper transaction, providing access to capital at a time of unprecedented uncertainty in the market," he said.

"SMBC is dedicated to supporting its clients around the world. This transaction is a good example of SMBC following its deeply held values of service, respect, and integrity."

OCBC Bank head of US agencies Raymond Chee echoed this sentiment.

"Through our global network, we have been able to support their growth ambitions over the years," he said.

"We are proud to be a part of this recapitalization effort, which further showcases the strength of our partnership."

Lendlease manages approximately $36 billion in global property assets via funds and separate mandates.