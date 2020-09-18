NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Aware Super, Lendlease execute $200m recapitalisation
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:16PM

Aware Super and Lendlease have closed nearly $200 million in recapitalisation loans on assets in Boston and Chicago, working with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Singapore's OCBC Bank to close the deals.

Lendlease and Aware Super - formerly First State Super - established a $2 billion investment partnership in 2018 to develop and hold multi-family assets in US gateway cities.

Lendlease portfolio manager Ben Byrne said the recapitalisation would enable the US investment vehicle to invest in other assets across the region.

"After the successful delivery of Clippership Wharf and The Cooper at Southbank, this recapitalization event was an important step to repatriate capital to reinvest in further multifamily development projects and assets across our key US gateway cities through our partnership with Aware Super," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"We value the support of our international partners who trust our vision for the portfolio and who helped us reach this milestone."

Aware Super portfolio manager Alek Misev said the industry super fund was proud of the success the partnership with Lendlease has had in growing its US multifamily portfolio.

"This international recapitalization effort is testament to the value of US gateway city development, and we look forward to expanding our strong partnership in the future," he said.

Meantime, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Americas division executive officer and deputy head, Carl Adams said Lendlease was an important business partner to the Japanese bank.

"It was our great pleasure to work with them on The Cooper transaction, providing access to capital at a time of unprecedented uncertainty in the market," he said.

"SMBC is dedicated to supporting its clients around the world. This transaction is a good example of SMBC following its deeply held values of service, respect, and integrity."

OCBC Bank head of US agencies Raymond Chee echoed this sentiment.

"Through our global network, we have been able to support their growth ambitions over the years," he said.

"We are proud to be a part of this recapitalization effort, which further showcases the strength of our partnership."

Lendlease manages approximately $36 billion in global property assets via funds and separate mandates.

Read more: LendleaseAware SuperOCBC BankSumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationAlek MisevBen ByrneCarl AdamsFirst State SuperRaymond Chee
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aware Super joins forces with Dutch pension fund
First State Super makes first take-private bid
Super fund deputy chief departs
Super funds accused of chest beating on climate change
Uniti ups bid to compete with First State Super
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
MTAA Super, Tasplan reveal executive lineup
Superannuation critical to economic recovery
Editor's Choice
Boutique appoints chief operating officer
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Watermark Funds Management's chief operating officer has left for a similar role at another boutique.
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
MSCI has launched a tool that assesses companies' compatibility with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
IPO Wealth ordered to wind up
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The Supreme Court of Victoria has made a winding up order for Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth fund.
AMP hires people, culture lead
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:52AM
AMP Australia has appointed a former Woolworths human resources executive as head of people and culture.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iQL6rNpF