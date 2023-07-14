Aware Super invests in renewable data centre platform

Aware Super is now invested in a 100% renewable-powered data centre platform, marking the fund's first investment of this kind.

US-based platform Switch was founded in 2000 and is considered a leader in data centre design, development, and mission-critical operations. It has 16 data centres across five campuses, all of which are 100% powered by renewable energy and have been since 2016.

The investment - which was undisclosed but described as "significant" - was made via a partnership with DigitalBridge Group and follows DigitalBridge and an affiliate of IFM Investors taking Switch private in December 2022 for US$11 billion.

The investment sits in Aware Super's $16 billion global infrastructure portfolio, bringing further diversification to the fund and an additional source of risk-adjusted returns, Aware's head of infrastructure Mark Hector said.

"Incorporating our first data centre platform will create desirable sector and geographic diversification for our portfolio and offer inflation protection," he said.

He added that the centres have experienced no downtime in more than 20 years of operation and reinforced their sustainability credentials.

"Since 2016, Switch has achieved zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, a feat that is combined with their patented innovations in design, power, cooling, and density, to result in industry-leading operational efficiencies," Hector said.

"All of these characteristics are coupled with strong digitalisation tailwinds, an attractive business case and successful track record, to make a compelling investment opportunity."

Meanwhile, DigitalBridge senior managing director Jon Mauck said: "Aware Super recognises the role of digital infrastructure in the ongoing digitisation of the global economy, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with them to invest in Switch, one of the industry's fastest growing and highest-quality data centre portfolios."