Aware Super invests in $100bn energy opportunity

Aware Super has made a cornerstone investment into North Harbour Clean Energy.

North Harbour Clean Energy has priced the investment opportunity at $30 billion and $100 billion over 2030 and 2050 horizons respectively. This determination is based on Australian Energy Market Operator figures which estimate a need for an additional 400GWh of storage by 2030 and more than 600GWh by 2050.

Aware Super senior portfolio manager Mark Hector said North Harbour Clean Energy's proposition fits neatly with the fund's investment philosophy of seeking to deliver strong long-term returns to members. He added that it would have a positive impact on communities through its investment strategy.

Hector said: "In North Harbour Clean Energy we saw an opportunity to support a very early-stage energy storage business, led by a team with excellent credentials in the energy sector, energetically pursuing solutions that can deliver on Eastern Australia's absolute need for dispatchable, renewable power."

"In addition to providing early working capital, we recognised a significant strategic opportunity to fund larger equity capital into future successful development projects.

"That presented us with a very attractive opportunity to deliver strong investment performance for our members, at the same time as making a meaningful and practical contribution to the nation's energy transition."

North Harbour Clean Energy managing director Tony Schultz said: "We know electrifying the Australian economy needs to mean more than simply replacing domestic energy generation with renewables."

"Declining sources of carbon-intensive dispatchable power, driven by the move to decarbonise electricity generation is the key issue in the electricity market, and is now an increasing part of the discussion.

"Pumped hydro in particular can play a significant role in closing that capacity gap, and we're very enthusiastic about the opportunities that our project portfolio has the potential to unlock."

North Harbour Clean Energy seeks to identify, develop, and operate renewable energy storage projects with a focus on storage technologies, close-loop pumped hydro and vanadium redox flow batteries. The latter of which is a type of rechargeable flow battery that's best suited to grid-energy storage.

This latest ESG investment by Aware Super comes a week after Rainmaker Information analysis identified it as being an ESG Super Leader.