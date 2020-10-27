NEWS
Superannuation
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:44PM

Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.

The fund signed a long-term contract with Bravura, for an initial term of seven years.

It will use of set of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta including a dedicated support team. Other Bravura products that the fund will use include AdviceOS, Babel Superstream messaging and member and adviser digital offerings.

"After a rigorous selection process, Aware Super selected Bravura as its technology partner for this key initiative. We look forward to working closely with Bravura to deliver exceptional outcomes for our members," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

Member experience includes fund administration, and communication and engagement with members -- which will all be done in-house after the switch.

Aware already has a telephone contact centre in Melbourne while Mercer has provided certain communication services to some Aware Super members and employers, a spokesperson for the fund said.

The fund said it has been running three separate administration systems (across a mix of insourced, outsourced and  hybrid operating models) after integration of StatePlus and merger with VicSuper.

The transition will take 18-24 months, with in-house administration likely to start in mid-2022.

"By reducing complexity and  leveraging the latest technology, Aware Super plans to reduce its operating costs over time and pass on those savings to members through lower fees," the fund said.

Aware will use them for superannuation, income stream, unit trust and advice offerings. Bravura will also provide a dedicated Sonata Alta support team.

Bravura Solutions chief executive officer Tony Klim said: "We are delighted to provide Bravura's world-class technology to Aware Super. Sonata Alta and Bravura's ecosystem of products are ideally suited to providing Aware Super unprecedented control, flexibility and a highly personalised member experience at scale to support their members for and in retirement."

Sonata Alta is a new, digital-first operating model, underpinned by Bravura's Sonata platform.

It has in-built industry standard process orchestration to achieve high levels of automation and supported by a best-in-class ecosystem with the flexibility to evolve alongside client needs, according to Bravura.

Sonata Alta's cloud BPaaS (Business Process Automation as a Service) platform provides clients control over their customers' data, operations and end customer experiences.

