Aware Super eyes another merger

Aware Super is exploring the possibility of merging with a 63-year-old industry superannuation fund.

Aware Super has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF), looking into whether a merger of the two funds is in the best interest of members.

VISSF chair Peter Sharples said increasing regulatory reform and rising costs of compliance is having an impact, with the fund recognising the benefits scale could provide to members.

"With this in mind, VISSF is committed to continually looking for ways to achieve even better outcomes for our members. So, we have chosen to take a proactive approach by considering how we can attain the benefits that size and scale bring, with the right merger partner," he said.

"Aware Super is a growing national superannuation fund that already has a strong presence in Victoria. They understand the education industry and are committed to delivering our existing services, while looking to enhance advice and local services to our members."

If approved and completed, VISSF's 7000 members and about $855 million in funds under management would combine with Aware's existing 1.1 million members, seeing the latter inch closer to a $120 billion fund.

According to Rainmaker analysis, VISSF - which receives about $40 million in contributions each year - has grown by about 5% per annum over the last five years. In 2020, it grew by 10%. Its average member balance sits at a healthy $122,000.

"VISSF and Aware Super have the important fundamentals of a successful merger, with extensive histories in superannuation, strong values and cultural alignment, as well as a similar member demographic," the funds said.

VISSF is the default superannuation fund for employees of independent schools in Victoria and 75% of its members are female. Similarly, more than two-thirds of Aware's members are women.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said she is delighted with the possibility of a merger.

"We see such a strong values and cultural alignment between our two funds - elements that are critical to any successful merger," she said.

"VISSF was founded by a group of strong, passionate female teachers who wanted to ensure they had the same opportunity as their male counterparts to achieve a comfortable retirement. This ambition is as relevant now as it was more than 60 years ago when VISSF was formed."

The due diligence process is underway and expected to be completed in the coming weeks, the funds said.

This is just the latest in a long line of mergers for Aware Super. In December 2020 it finalised a merger with WA Super, having also completed its merger with VicSuper just six months previous.