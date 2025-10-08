Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

The software, PEARL, will enable Aware Super to expand its analysis of investment decisions across all individual funds within its portfolio, improving decisions within each option as well as comparing performance across them.

Aware Super will also further integrate currency strategies within its funds by using PEARL 9.3's updated currency overlay attribution capabilities, which effectively analyses the funds' hedging against currency fluctuations and actively managing their currency positions.

Aware Super function head of investment analytics Kendal Mogg said the addition of PEARL will significantly benefit Aware Super with real-time data and insights.

"The addition of decision-based and currency attribution across the complete fund structure represents a significant uplift in Aware Super's ability to provide timely and data driven insights and in turn provide the best possible outcome for our 1.2 million members," Mogg said.

Meanwhile, Ortec Finance head of Australia and client services, APAC Michelle Li added: "We are delighted to reach this significant milestone and look forward to continuing our support for the team."

"With PEARL's analytics and automated workflows, we are confident that Aware Super will deliver better analytics while facilitating a cohesive and streamlined approach to their reporting frameworks."

The implementation follows Aware Super's launch of a new digital advice tool to help members with retirement planning.

The super fund said the tool can provide members with estimates of how much money they will have to spend in retirement and how long it is expected to last in various scenarios.

Aware Super also confirmed its merger plans with TelstraSuper yesterday, signing a Heads of Agreement to create an entity with nearly $235 billion in assets.