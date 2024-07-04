Newspaper icon
Aware Super delivers 11.02% to default members

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUL 2024   12:43PM

Aware Super's default High Growth investment option returned 11.02% for FY24, home to about 70% of its membership.

The High Growth accumulation option - a lifecycle product - is Aware's default offering and has more than 750,000 of its 1.1 million members invested. Over 10 years, it's delivered an average annual return of 8.82%.

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham said the result highlights how the lifecycle design is playing a role in maximising members' retirement savings.

"It means they have more exposure to growth assets while they're younger and can accommodate more risk, so they can benefit greatly in years like this - when equity markets have proven robust and, indeed, returns have also been strong across other asset classes," Graham said.

"Older members with our MySuper product also take great comfort from the lifecycle approach, knowing the risk in their investments is pared back as they approach and enter retirement and have less capacity to tolerate market volatility."

Graham said the fund was slightly more weighted towards international equities than some of its peers, which has aided the return.

"It's important to note, however, that resilient equity markets have been just part of the picture. Diversification has been a pivotal factor in our strong results over the past year and across the longer term. Infrastructure, private equity and other unlisted assets have performed well and made an important contribution," he said.

The option is invested in the likes of Canva and Guzman y Gomez, as well as data centre operators and energy transition companies.

Aware's High Growth Indexed option, launched last year, also performed well. It delivered 14.62% for the financial year. Meantime, the High Growth Socially Conscious option returned 12.73%.

Its Conservative Balanced pension option, home to most retiree members, returned 7.66%.

