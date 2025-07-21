Newspaper icon
Aware Super completes $1bn of acquisitions

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 21 JUL 2025   12:39PM

Aware Super has completed the acquisition of three super-prime office buildings in central London through its strategic partnership with Delancey Real Estate in the DARE platform, for a combined value of around $1.03 billion (£500m ).

Aware Super said DARE's maiden acquisitions capitalise on the current dislocation in the capital markets and the favourable supply-demand imbalance of the occupational markets, which is driving unprecedented levels of rental growth for best-in-class offices in London.

Aware Super and Delancey launched their strategic partnership in DARE in October 2024, with plans to invest an initial $2.06 billion (£1bn) of capital into the UK market, targeting counter-cyclical investment opportunities, such as offices.

The maiden investments comprise three prime office assets in Mayfair, Marylebone and the City of London, all situated on garden squares and near stations on the Elizabeth Line.

The first acquisition was 20 Manchester Square in Marylebone, a recently completed new-build development and the new UK headquarters for Lazard which has signed a 15-year lease agreement.

That purchase was followed by the acquisition of 11-12 Hanover Square in Mayfair, a trophy mixed-use building developed in 2017, offering both diversification and exposure to the West End's premier office market and Oxford Street.

The latest transaction was the off-market acquisition of Finsbury Circus House, a 150,000 square foot office building near Liverpool Street station. Re-developed in 2013, the asset had been held in the same institutional ownership for over 30 years.

"The strengths of this partnership have been instrumental in Aware Super and Delancey seizing the exciting window of opportunity that has opened as the Central London office market is quickly re-pricing," Aware Super senior portfolio manager - property UK Mathieu Elshout said.

"This demand for landmark, prime office spaces also include assets with strong existing sustainability credentials but where further upside can be captured through additional ESG-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental performance.

"We look forward to continue revitalising London's office and commercial heartlands through our strategic positioning in UK real estate."

Aware Super head of international and deputy chief investment officer Damien Webb added: "Together, these transactions signal the return of global institutional capital, which is a major vote of confidence for the Central London office investment market. They also signal a new source of attractive risk-adjusted returns for our 1.2 million members in Australia."

Delancey chief executive Stafford Lancaster applauded the partnership with Aware Super.

"With Aware Super, an exceptional partner, we are able to leverage capital strength with deal sourcing, investment, and asset management capabilities to work together to create a market-leading portfolio, which will deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for their members and our shareholders," Lancaster said.

Aware Super said alongside the office acquisitions, the partnership in DARE may explore other high-quality, undervalued opportunities in the UK recognising the potential for attractive cyclical and risk-adjusted returns for its 1.2 million members.

DARE also has the potential to acquire stabilised assets, fund development projects and assist with recapitalisations of existing capital structures. Single asset, portfolio and corporate acquisitions would all be considered, Aware Super said.

Aware Super also owns a 22% stake in Get Living, the UK's leading owner and operator of large-scale build-to-rent neighbourhoods, which was established by Delancey.

Read more: Aware SuperDAREDelancey Real EstateDamien WebbLazard
CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA
CC Capital Partners continues to drag its feet on making an official takeover offer for Insignia Financial, surpassing the two-week timeframe it promised it would make a binding bid within.

Aware Super completes $1bn of acquisitions

ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super has completed three super-prime real estate acquisitions in central London for a combined value of around £500 million.

1MDB mastermind found in Shanghai with Aussie passport: Reports

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Jho Low, the man accused of defrauding Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, is reportedly living in Shanghai under a Greek alias with a fake Australian passport.

McKell Institute calls for CGT 'circuit breaker'

ELIZA BAVIN
A new McKell Institute paper calls for a major shake-up of capital gains tax with a "circuit breaker" proposal to the ongoing housing debate.

