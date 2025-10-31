Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Aware Super appoints chief investment officer

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:04PM

Aware Super has appointed Simon Warner as its chief investment officer, effective December 1.

The appointment follows a "highly competitive" global search to replace outgoing chief investment officer Damian Graham, who announced his decision to step down in May.

Since 2023, Warner has worked with Aware Super as the head of portfolio management. In his new position, he will lead the fund's investment team, managing $205 billion in superannuation savings across equities, fixed income, infrastructure, property, and private equity.

Prior to this role, Warner served in several executive positions, including as the executive adviser at Macquarie Asset Management. He was the chief investment officer and co-head of global equities and fixed income at AMP Capital (AMP) before continuing as the global head of public markets.

Warner also previously held senior roles at JP Morgan Chase in London, Singapore and Sydney, including as chief investment officer for JP Morgan Chase in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Warner also serves as a director on the board of Women in Banking and Finance.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said: "Simon has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his two years at Aware Super, contributing to our track record of delivering outstanding returns for members."

"He has significant global experience, deep expertise across public and private markets, a strong focus on governance and risk management, and a proven ability to lead large, high-performing teams.

"As we continue to grow, I am confident that Simon's leadership will enable us to further strengthen our exceptional in-house investment team's capability and ensure we're delivering the best possible outcomes for our members' retirement savings."

Read more: Aware SuperJP Morgan ChaseMacquarie Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US pension funds move against James Hardie chair
ASX releases consultation on shareholder approval requirements
Aware Super promotes technology chief to C-suite
Australian super funds 'important' for the UK economy
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications
Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans
Aware Super launches digital advice tool for retirees
Macquarie sells data centres in landmark deal
Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

Editor's Choice

Aware Super appoints chief investment officer

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   12:04PM
Aware Super has appointed a chief investment officer to replace Damian Graham.

Cbus agrees to pay $23.5m fine

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
Cbus has settled the case brought against it by ASIC over delays in processing TPD and death benefit claims.

ASIC confirms investigation into a Clime fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
ASIC has confirmed it has commenced a preliminary investigation into the Clime Australian Income Fund amid confusion generated by a media report that dragged the company into the Venture Egg Financial Services mess.

Zombie companies on the ASX are dying out

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:27PM
New research has revealed a decline in the number of zombie companies on the ASX in the last six months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media