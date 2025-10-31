Aware Super appoints chief investment officer

Aware Super has appointed Simon Warner as its chief investment officer, effective December 1.

The appointment follows a "highly competitive" global search to replace outgoing chief investment officer Damian Graham, who announced his decision to step down in May.

Since 2023, Warner has worked with Aware Super as the head of portfolio management. In his new position, he will lead the fund's investment team, managing $205 billion in superannuation savings across equities, fixed income, infrastructure, property, and private equity.

Prior to this role, Warner served in several executive positions, including as the executive adviser at Macquarie Asset Management. He was the chief investment officer and co-head of global equities and fixed income at AMP Capital (AMP) before continuing as the global head of public markets.

Warner also previously held senior roles at JP Morgan Chase in London, Singapore and Sydney, including as chief investment officer for JP Morgan Chase in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Warner also serves as a director on the board of Women in Banking and Finance.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said: "Simon has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his two years at Aware Super, contributing to our track record of delivering outstanding returns for members."

"He has significant global experience, deep expertise across public and private markets, a strong focus on governance and risk management, and a proven ability to lead large, high-performing teams.

"As we continue to grow, I am confident that Simon's leadership will enable us to further strengthen our exceptional in-house investment team's capability and ensure we're delivering the best possible outcomes for our members' retirement savings."