Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

Between 21 August 2014 and 30 June 2018, Aware Financial Services, formerly StatePlus, charged about 25,300 customers a total of $50 million in fees for advice services included as part of the superannuation product offered by Aware FS.

The firm provided at least 17,500 customers with written disclosure documents advising them they would receive an annual financial planning review and another 7,800 customers entered ongoing advice service arrangements that included provision of an Annual Review Service.

However, the services were never delivered.

The Federal Court found that by charging fees for no service and failing to have internal procedures, measures, and controls in place to monitor compliance, Aware FS also breached its obligations as an AFSL holder to act efficiently, honestly and fairly and to comply with financial services laws.

In handing down his decision, Justice Moshinsky concluded that Aware FS's conduct was serious and systematic.

His Honour also highlighted the large number of Aware FS customers affected by this misconduct, noting that remediation of $105 million for this and related conduct has been paid.

"Aware FS charged fees to tens of thousands of customers for financial services it had grounds to believe it would not be able to provide," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"As a result, over $50 million in fees was charged to customers who have nothing to show for it.

Court said other providers should treat the penalty imposed as an important reminder to maintain robust internal controls and compliance systems.

"Firms are responsible for ensuring they only charge consumers for services they provide. If they fail in this obligation, they face significant penalties," she added.

Aware FS admitted liability and agreed that a penalty of $20 million was appropriate.