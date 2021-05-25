NEWS
Executive Appointments

Aware Super adds government relations head

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   11:54AM

The $140 billion super fund has promoted a portfolio manager as head of government relations and policy.

Andrea Forbes joined Aware Super in April 2020 as a portfolio manager in the asset management team.

In her new role, Forbes will lead the government relations and policy team in building on its relationships with federal and state governments to achieve positive policy outcomes.

She previously worked at MLC Life Insurance as executive lead - relationship management group insurance and at Sunsuper as executive general manager strategy, education and external relations.

Forbes also spent several years in NSW Treasury, where she was director of the commercial policy and risk team and worked for Commonwealth Treasury.

"As an economist with considerable experience in senior positions across the financial services sector and government, Andrea brings a track record of delivering consumer-focused policy reforms to this role," Aware Super chief of staff Debra Mika said.

"She has previously played a key role in delivering significant legislative reforms in the superannuation and financial advice industries, so is perfectly placed to lead our government relations and policy team as Aware Super builds on its standing as one of Australia's largest and best-performing super funds."

The appointment follows Aware announcing that it is restructuring its financial advice team, which is is expected to result in several redundancies.

The restructure was prompted by the fund observing a trend away from ongoing advice contracts and towards on-demand advice.

Elsewhere, the fund has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF), looking into whether a merger of the two funds is in the best interest of members, which would add a further $855 million to the fund.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
