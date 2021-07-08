NEWS
Superannuation

Aware questioned on bonuses

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   12:32PM

The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics asked Aware chief executive Deeanne Stewart and chief investment officer Damien Graham what bonuses they were paid in the most recent financial year.

Graham revealed he was paid a bonus of $470,000 and Stewart said her bonus was $250,000.

According to the Australian Financial Review, in financial year 2019 Graham earned total remuneration of approximately $1.3 million and Stewart earned total remuneration of just over $900,000. The report stated that several chief investment officers and chief executives at super funds earned more than both in the same time period.

Stewart explained that Aware looks at what is paid across the wealth management industry as a whole and then constructs its renumeration policies to meet the median of that - not paying towards the top end of salaries and bonuses.

She insisted that this remuneration approach was in the best financial interests of members as it attracts the best talent possible to work at the fund, thereby achieving greater returns.

"The reason is to make sure we are competitive, that we are able to attract, retain and motivate staff," Stewart said.

However, committee chair Liberal MP Tim Wilson was not totally satisfied with the explanation.

"The bonuses that you're being paid are more than the entire salaries of members of parliament elected to run the nation," he said.

He quizzed Stewart on the average Aware Super member balance, after finding out that it was around $130,000 he asked whether she thought it was appropriate to pay her chief investment officer "four times that" in bonus alone.

"I think our members would want to know that we are hiring the best talent in the market to look after their retirement savings," Stewart said.

