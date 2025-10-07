Newspaper icon
AWAG to snap up 20% stake in First Mutual

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:01PM

ASX-listed Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) will acquire a 20% stake in licensee First Mutual, in a bid to expand its AFSL and licensing services.

The investment is on a cash basis and First Mutual will retain its autonomy and ownership structure, with 80% of the company remaining with the founding directors and shareholders.

AWAG aims to build a platform of "house of brands" and the acquisition will help the wealth manager to boost its adviser count to approximately 40. It hopes to grow the number to 80-100 by June 2026.

First Mutual's strategic associations are deemed central in helping boost growth of adviser numbers and resources, AWAG said.

Earlier this year, AWAG became a major shareholder in Sequoia, acquiring 18.02% stake across more than 22.37 million securities.

AWAG will be conducting due diligence on other potential investments within this niche for further expansion. To reach its target number of authorised representatives, it plans to onboard three or four additional boutique licensees.

Through its expansion, AWAG hopes to provide shared services and benefits across its product offerings, including centralised professional development, compliance and audit.

"AWAG is pleased to be in partnership with a quality and successful business that is focused on disciplined growth strategies," AWAG executive chair Lee Iafrate said.

Read more: AWAGFirst MutualAustralian Wealth Advisors GroupLee IafrateSequoia
Editor's Choice

Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
When it comes to onboarding investment options, many platforms are following compliance-driven processes that operate in isolation to consideration of members' best financial interests, APRA found.

ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC will allow Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, to list new companies on its platform, directly competing with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Australian Food Super to transition to age-based premiums

MATTHEW WAI
Australian Food Super is transitioning its insurance offering to age-based pricing, with older members to pay much more for cover.

Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

ELIZA BAVIN
Generation Life has appointed a senior sales and business development executive, effective immediately.

