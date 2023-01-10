Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AvSuper provides merger update, drops admin fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:42PM

AvSuper confirmed its potential merger with Commonwealth Super Corporation is progressing, while also significantly reducing administration fees for members.

Following an Expressions of Interest process, AvSuper signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSC in May 2022. In an update to members last month, AvSuper said due diligence on the merger is nearing completion.

It said the next step is to seek government approval to pursue a successor fund transfer, a process which will be led by CSC. The government provided approval for the two to explore a merger, but further approval is required to formalise it.

Also in December, AvSuper reduced its administration fees from $1.15 per week to $0.50 per week plus an asset-based fee, capped at $1000.

Accumulation members will be charged an administration fee of $26 plus 0.19% of their account balance. Meanwhile, income stream members will pay $26 plus 0.17% of their account balance.

The reduction came as the fund's MySuper option was highlighted by the annual APRA heatmaps for its high total fees. The total fees disclosed on a $50,000 account balance as at 1 October 2022 were 1.32%.

Finally, the fund's defined benefit division is well funded, with AvSuper confirming it has about 40% more in assets than is required to meet its liabilities. As a result, the fund has determined it will return 20% of the surplus to employers, namely Airservices Australia and CASA.

The fund said the surplus is the result of better than forecast investment performance, contributions that were higher than necessary, long-term wage growth being lower than expected, and a higher rate of members leaving the defined benefit division before their interests full vested than anticipated.

It's expected about $111 million will be paid back on or around March 12, provided there are no material changes due to market movements.

Read more: AvSuperCommonwealth Super CorporationCSCAirservices AustraliaCASAMySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
Infratil sets up Aus focused renewable energy platform
SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate
Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses
What you read in 2022
Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger
AMG Super to take on fledgling super product
Hostplus defies inflation fears
Super assets decline despite contributions surge
APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.