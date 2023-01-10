AvSuper provides merger update, drops admin fees

AvSuper confirmed its potential merger with Commonwealth Super Corporation is progressing, while also significantly reducing administration fees for members.

Following an Expressions of Interest process, AvSuper signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSC in May 2022. In an update to members last month, AvSuper said due diligence on the merger is nearing completion.

It said the next step is to seek government approval to pursue a successor fund transfer, a process which will be led by CSC. The government provided approval for the two to explore a merger, but further approval is required to formalise it.

Also in December, AvSuper reduced its administration fees from $1.15 per week to $0.50 per week plus an asset-based fee, capped at $1000.

Accumulation members will be charged an administration fee of $26 plus 0.19% of their account balance. Meanwhile, income stream members will pay $26 plus 0.17% of their account balance.

The reduction came as the fund's MySuper option was highlighted by the annual APRA heatmaps for its high total fees. The total fees disclosed on a $50,000 account balance as at 1 October 2022 were 1.32%.

Finally, the fund's defined benefit division is well funded, with AvSuper confirming it has about 40% more in assets than is required to meet its liabilities. As a result, the fund has determined it will return 20% of the surplus to employers, namely Airservices Australia and CASA.

The fund said the surplus is the result of better than forecast investment performance, contributions that were higher than necessary, long-term wage growth being lower than expected, and a higher rate of members leaving the defined benefit division before their interests full vested than anticipated.

It's expected about $111 million will be paid back on or around March 12, provided there are no material changes due to market movements.