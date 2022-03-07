NEWS
Superannuation

AvSuper names insurer, premiums rise

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:39PM

AvSuper has appointed a new group insurer and will increase premiums from next month, as it continues work to identify a merger partner.

The $2.5 billion fund has awarded a group insurance mandate to AIA Australia. The fund's membership is currently covered by Hannover Life RE which is due to exit the market this year. AIA has taken over several of Hannover's mandates, including that of AMG Super.

Under the new arrangement, which is effective April 1, AvSuper members will pay more for their death and TPD cover; the first increase in six years.

A 'light blue collar' member with default cover of two units of death and TPD will see their premiums rise from $1.70 a week to $2.

Premiums for fixed voluntary cover will also rise. There is no change to premiums for income protection, and changes differ across the occupation categories of heavy, light blue, white collar and professional.

AvSuper said the increases are necessary to continue providing the same level of cover.

AvSuper's MySuper option was one of the 13 products to fail the inaugural performance test last year. Following that, the fund introduced a cap on administration fees, capping the percentage-based component at $1000 a year. Members also pay $1.15 per week for membership.

It also launched an Expression of Interest process for selected super funds in December last year, citing rising costs as a factor.

"Keeping fees low is also important. However, the costs of running super funds are also growing. And because we're a small super fund with a small number of members, it's getting harder for us to sustain these costs," the fund said at the time.

Submissions from potential suitors were due early this year. Any merger partner must have a defined benefit capability and be able to deliver insurance coverage to AvSuper's members who likely wouldn't receive standard cover. It's also looking for tailored, high touch services available, the fund said.

AvSuper said, if a suitable partner is identified, it's unlikely anything will happen before October or November of this year.

Starting life in 1990 and opening to the public in 2005, AvSuper is home to just 6000 members and some 14 staff.

AvSuper was contacted by Financial Standard.

