Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AvSuper, Commonwealth Super Corporation explore merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022   10:10AM

Six months on from commencing its Expressions of Interest (EOI) process, AvSuper has confirmed it will look to merge with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

The two funds have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to now conduct due diligence to determine whether the merger is the right fit and in the best interests of members.

The merger requires government approval and passage of legislation, with the government having approved the signing of the MoU prior to the federal election being called, the funds said.

CSC is home to about 500,000 members and $60 billion in funds under management, while AvSuper has 6000 members and about $2.5 billion in assets.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

AvSuper first launched its EOI process in December 2021, inviting select funds to participate. Of those funds, 75% responded and AvSuper chief executive Michael Sykes said the quality of the responses was high. Today, he said CSC is the right partner.

The funds said the merger is seen as "an opportunity to bring together two super funds who share a common heritage and provide superannuation to those who serve our country". AvSuper is a government but public offer fund with its foundations in the aviation industry while CSC is the super fund for Australia's government employees and defence forces.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

CSC chief executive Damian Hill said: "AvSuper and CSC are a great fit and it is expected that a merger would benefit members of both organisations. We are both committed to 'serving those who serve'."

Having some shared service providers suggests a merger between the two may be streamlined, with both using Mercer as administrator and AIA as group insurer. AvSuper appointed AIA in March, switching from Hannover Life RE as it exited the market.

Read more: AvSuperCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationMichael Sykes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AvSuper marks strong EOI response, adds to board
AIA appoints risk, transformation roles
AvSuper names insurer, premiums rise
CSC turns 100 years old
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
What you read in 2021
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
AvSuper hunts merger partner, launches EOI process
Industry fund chief steps down, successor named
Test-induced movement marginal: Data

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.