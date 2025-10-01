Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Avantis Investors, a subsidiary of American Century Investments, has launched the Avantis Small Cap Value Active ETF (AVTS), Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (AVTG), and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (AVTE) in the Australian market.

The ETFs are available on Cboe, with each charging a distinct management fee. AVTS charges the highest at 0.49% per annum, followed by AVTE (0.45% p.a.) and AVTG (0.30% p.a.).

Each ETF aims to achieve long-term returns and is distributed annually. AVTS aims to outperform the MSCI World Small Cap Value Index, while AVTE aims to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index. AVTG will look to beat the MSCI World IMI Index.

"Many Australian investors have been interested in Avantis since we launched six years ago. We are thrilled to now have our investment solutions available in Australia," Avantis Investors chief investment officer Eduardo Repetto said.

"Our goal is to provide low-cost, broadly diversified active solutions that empower financial professionals to create value for their clients. These dual access vehicles offer eligible investors the flexibility to choose what's right for them and their clients. Each strategy can be accessed by an ETF or a managed fund."

Meanwhile, American Century Investments head of APAC Tom Clapham said: "Bringing Avantis Investors to Australia is an important milestone for our business in the region."

"Our team in Sydney is excited to broaden the scope of our offering to professional investors across Australia."

Equity Trustees has been appointed as the responsible entity of the funds.

"We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with American Century through the launch of these three new Avantis ETFs," Equity Trustees general manager of corporate and superannuation Andrew Godfrey said.

"As responsible entity, we are committed to providing strong governance and compliance, enabling American Century to confidently deliver their Avantis investment strategies to investors."

Cboe Australia president Emma Quinn said the addition of the ETFs marks an exciting milestone for local investors, while broadening access to innovative opportunities.

"This product exemplifies our commitment to reshaping the ETF landscape through cutting-edge technology and exceptional client service," Quinn said.