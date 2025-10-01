Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:12PM

In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Avantis Investors, a subsidiary of American Century Investments, has launched the Avantis Small Cap Value Active ETF (AVTS), Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (AVTG), and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (AVTE) in the Australian market.

The ETFs are available on Cboe, with each charging a distinct management fee. AVTS charges the highest at 0.49% per annum, followed by AVTE (0.45% p.a.) and AVTG (0.30% p.a.).

Each ETF aims to achieve long-term returns and is distributed annually. AVTS aims to outperform the MSCI World Small Cap Value Index, while AVTE aims to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index. AVTG will look to beat the MSCI World IMI Index.

"Many Australian investors have been interested in Avantis since we launched six years ago. We are thrilled to now have our investment solutions available in Australia," Avantis Investors chief investment officer Eduardo Repetto said.

"Our goal is to provide low-cost, broadly diversified active solutions that empower financial professionals to create value for their clients. These dual access vehicles offer eligible investors the flexibility to choose what's right for them and their clients. Each strategy can be accessed by an ETF or a managed fund."

Meanwhile, American Century Investments head of APAC Tom Clapham said: "Bringing Avantis Investors to Australia is an important milestone for our business in the region."

"Our team in Sydney is excited to broaden the scope of our offering to professional investors across Australia."

Equity Trustees has been appointed as the responsible entity of the funds.

"We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with American Century through the launch of these three new Avantis ETFs," Equity Trustees general manager of corporate and superannuation Andrew Godfrey said.

"As responsible entity, we are committed to providing strong governance and compliance, enabling American Century to confidently deliver their Avantis investment strategies to investors."

Cboe Australia president Emma Quinn said the addition of the ETFs marks an exciting milestone for local investors, while broadening access to innovative opportunities.

"This product exemplifies our commitment to reshaping the ETF landscape through cutting-edge technology and exceptional client service," Quinn said.

Read more: Avantis InvestorsAmerican Century InvestmentsEquity TrusteesAvantis Small Cap Value Active ETFAvantis Global Equity Active ETFAvantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETFCboe AustraliaEmma QuinnAndrew GodfreyTom ClaphamEduardo RepettoMarkets EquityMSCI Emerging Markets IMI IndexMSCI World IMI IndexMSCI World Small Cap Value Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX
Equity Trustees sued over Shield Master Fund failures
Equity Trustees FUM tops $254bn
HUB24 reports record inflows, user growth
Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'
Brandes launches first fund, taps Equity Trustees
American Century cuts US outlook amid tariff impacts
HUB24 reports record $136bn FUA

Editor's Choice

Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation investors will no longer have access to dozens of options on Macquarie Wrap.

CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Colonial First State (CFS) has handed J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) mandates for its emerging markets and global shares strategies.

RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

ELIZA BAVIN
The Reserve Bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold yesterday was widely expected, but economists were caught off-guard by the tone of the post-meeting statement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media