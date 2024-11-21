AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling

AustralianSuper will compensate around 7000 beneficiaries to the sum of $4.2 million for death benefit claims that took longer than the fund's internal target handling time of four months from the date when the claim form was received.

The fund said affected beneficiaries will be sent letters from early December detailing how much money they will be entitled to as part of the process.

Additionally, the fund is reviewing and finalising investigations into a smaller cohort of beneficiaries who may also be affected.

"AustralianSuper is committed to putting members first, but we don't always get everything right and we are sorry for that. When we become aware of an issue our priority is to resolve it and provide members and their beneficiaries with the service they expect and deserve," AustralianSuper chief member officer Rose Kerlin said.

"Over the coming months, we'll be contacting members' beneficiaries who have been impacted by previous delays and compensating them to put them back in the position they would have been in, or as close as possible to that position, had the delays in processing the death benefit claim not occurred. This is being done regardless of why the delay occurred."

Kerlin said an increase in members, an increase in elderly members and an increase in the death of members during the COVID period contributed to a significant growth in death claims, affecting assessment and payment timeframes.

"Over the past 18 months AustralianSuper has undertaken a thorough review of the fund's processes and implemented a number of important changes," Kerlin said.

"We initially doubled the size of the team supporting members' beneficiaries through the claims process at our service provider so we could more efficiently manage these claims and pay members' beneficiaries as quickly as possible.

"While this made important improvements, we didn't feel it went far enough. After sustained attempts to improve performance with our service provider, we formed the view that our old arrangements would not be able to deliver the service with the speed, care and empathy members expect."

Kerlin added that AustralianSuper has now streamlined its approach in dealing with death claims.

"All death claims are now managed internally, and all beneficiaries are assigned a case manager as a single point of contact for the entire process," Kerlin said.

"With the changes the fund has made we have seen a 53% reduction in long standing claims since August 2023."

The fund expects the death claims remediation program will be substantially completed by the middle of next year and a dedicated team has been established to support affected beneficiaries.

This comes after ASIC launched proceedings against Cbus just this month for the same issue.

Court documents filed by ASIC alleged Cbus members were impacted by delays to death and TPD claims processing, some waiting more than 12 months.

Speaking at the ASFA conference this week, ASIC warned all super trustees to ensure they are processing death benefit claims efficiently, saying it has seen "consistently weak" practices and "operational failures."

ASIC put super funds on notice, writing to chief executives to express its concerns over death benefit claims processing times across the industry.

The regulator said it is currently reviewing death benefit claims and will release a full report early next year; however, it told super fund chief executives that there are many shortcomings it's identified so far that require immediate action.

ASIC already took action against AustralianSuper in September last year over its failure to properly monitor and consolidate multiple accounts on behalf of members for close to a decade.

In May 2023, AustralianSuper announced it would be refunding close to $70 million in administration fees and insurance premiums to about 100,000 members whose multiple accounts had gone undetected. The average impacted member was to receive $650.