Investment

AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 FEB 2022   12:36PM

The nation's largest superannuation fund plans to appoint more external managers, including looking to hand out its first mandates for Japanese and Indian markets specialists. It has also hired from Frontier and VFMC as it grows the team responsible for identifying the right managers.

About $50 billion of AustralianSuper's portfolio is currently managed externally, but this is expected to rise to $80 billion in the coming years as the fund targets $500 billion in total funds under management by 2026.

As part of this, AustralianSuper head of external managers Joseph Wahba said mandates for managers covering the Japanese and Indian markets will be on the table for the first time.

The fund will also look to build out its China A shares portfolio and appoint a range of sector specific, specialist or bespoke mandates.

According to Rainmaker data, as at October 2021, the fund has external mandates with the likes of Alphinity, AXA Investment Managers, Dimensional, IFM Investors, MFS International, Perpetual, UBS and Vanguard.

Wahba added that there is an ongoing need to appoint managers that complement the fund's internal equities teams.

"AustralianSuper is committed to a hybrid approach where our internal equity teams are complemented by high quality external managers," he said.

"Over the long term, we are confident we can substantially outperform a passive portfolio by selecting and carefully combining internal and external active equity managers. Our aim is to create substantial capacity with the best managers without compromising on quality."

In anticipation of the growth, three appointments have been made to the manager evaluation team.

Former First State Super listed equities portfolio manager Matthew Moore has joined the team as an associate portfolio manager.

Moore departed First State in 2020 following its merger with VicSuper. He has previously also held roles with Health Super (which merged with First State in 2012) and Frontier.

Also joining the team is Rachel Mohr as a senior analyst.

Mohr joins from Frontier where she was a consultant focused on equities. She was with Frontier for nearly eight years in what was her second time working for the consultant; she also worked there between 2012 and 2013 in business support.

Finally, Denise Yeong has joined the team from Victorian Funds Management Corporation where she was assistant portfolio manager, equities for more than five years.

Yeong has also held roles with BlueScope Steel and NAB.

"AustralianSuper is assembling a very strong team to identify key areas for the allocation of member assets and to continue sourcing the best external managers," Wahba said.

"Everything we do is about members and their retirement. Our new hires will be integral in deploying our proprietary manager evaluation process in a consistent manner so that members can enjoy their best financial position in retirement."

