Superannuation

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAR 2024   12:42PM

AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

The superannuation giant plans to channel capital into large-scale, long-term investment opportunities in sectors such as energy transition, digital infrastructure, mixed-use estates, and transport/logistics.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said that despite "ongoing global economic uncertainty" the UK was an attractive location for the fund to deploy capital, emphasising that the investment opportunities available could deliver sustainable, high-quality returns for members.

"We have developed a close and supportive relationship with UK government departments focusing on opportunities that can deliver strong, long-term returns for AustralianSuper members, as well as contributing to the UK's economic growth and prosperity," he said.

AustralianSuper currently has significant interests across a variety of asset classes in the UK including in the Canada Water urban regeneration project, London's King's Cross Estate, Peel Ports Group and Vantage Data Centers, (EMEA).

Schroder said that since opening an office in London in 2016, the fund has built strong partnerships with "like-minded industry leaders" and capital providers, especially in real assets.

"These relationships reflect our approach to direct investing and value creation during ownership, where we're focused on effective stewardship to generate sustainable returns for more than 3.3 million members," he said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said AustralianSuper's investment in the UK is a vote of confidence in the British economy.

"We've already halved inflation, debt is forecast to fall, and - with thanks to smart investors like AustralianSuper - we're on course to grow the economy," Sunak said.

Meanwhile, minister for investment Dominic Johnson said AustralianSuper's ongoing commitment shows the strong relationship built as they create a global centre of excellence in London.

"We are a top choice for major investments like this, and the government is committed to promoting opportunities available to global investors so they choose the UK," Johnson said.

"The UK-Australia free trade agreement, which came into force on 31 May 2023, includes comprehensive provisions on investment, which has made the UK an even more attractive place to do business."

AustralianSuper, which has over $315 billion of assets under management, expects £7 of every new £10 invested to be deployed outside Australia, as it pursues the best global investment opportunities and long-term returns for members.

It has more than 100 team members in its London King's Cross base. As previously reported by Financial Standard, by 2030 the fund expects to have approximately 300 colleagues managing the UK and continental European portfolio, comprising real assets, private credit, fixed income, and its global equities operations.

The fund also has a growing Private Credit team based in the UK, focused on real estate, infrastructure and mid-market corporate lending strategies. Around £2 billion has been deployed to date across UK and Europe, including a £375 million subordinated facility to support Heathrow Airport during the pandemic and a £230 million construction facility commitment to develop One Crown Place, a residential and office scheme in Central London, alongside Italian, Dutch and Spanish debt investment.

It also holds over £2.5 billion in UK listed equities and recently announced the build-out of a global equities team in London.

