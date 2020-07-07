AustralianSuper throws weight behind SDG platform

AustralianSuper, the nation's largest superannuation fund, has joined British Columbia Investment Management and PGGM to establish the Sustainable Developments Investments Asset Owner Platform (SDI AOP).

The platform will be driven by artificial intelligence data with the aim of enabling investors to assess companies on their contribution to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The product will be available via distribution partner Qontigo.

"As a founding member of the SDI AOP, AustralianSuper strongly welcomes the opportunity to jointly establish a global standard for investors to identify sustainable development investments," AustralianSuper director of ESG and stewardship Andrew Gray said.

"The platform will progress how we assess and engage with investee companies on their SDG contribution, measurement and reporting. This will promote real world sustainable outcomes which are vital for creating long-term value for beneficiaries."

The SDGs aim to achieve better outcomes for people all over the world by addressing issues like healthcare access, clean water scarcity and protecting the environment.

The platform will identify companies whose products and services are in line with the SDGs as Sustainable Development Investments (SDIs). So far it has generated SDI classifications for 8000 companies.

The SDI classifications will be commercially available through Qontigo. The SDI definition and taxonomy are public and equally applicable to private market investments.

"For PGGM this platform is an important next step in a process to mobilise ever more institutional capital around the big challenges of our time, as described in the SDGs," PGGM chief investment manager Eloy Lindeijer said.

"By collaborating with asset owners from different continents we hope that this SDI AOP will contribute to being a global standard for investors.''

The standardisation of data, BCI ESG president Jennifer Coulson said, will assist investors that want to make informed ESG decisions.

"For this reason, we are excited to be part of this asset-owner led initiative which sets a global standard on SDG contributions for all investors and brings consistency and comparability to company-level data," she said.

"This is the type of quality data that BCI relies on when making investment decisions that are required to generate value-added returns for our clients."