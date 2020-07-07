NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AustralianSuper throws weight behind SDG platform
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:38PM

AustralianSuper, the nation's largest superannuation fund, has joined British Columbia Investment Management and PGGM to establish the Sustainable Developments Investments Asset Owner Platform (SDI AOP).

The platform will be driven by artificial intelligence data with the aim of enabling investors to assess companies on their contribution to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The product will be available via distribution partner Qontigo.

"As a founding member of the SDI AOP, AustralianSuper strongly welcomes the opportunity to jointly establish a global standard for investors to identify sustainable development investments," AustralianSuper director of ESG and stewardship Andrew Gray said.

"The platform will progress how we assess and engage with investee companies on their SDG contribution, measurement and reporting. This will promote real world sustainable outcomes which are vital for creating long-term value for beneficiaries."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

The SDGs aim to achieve better outcomes for people all over the world by addressing issues like healthcare access, clean water scarcity and protecting the environment.

The platform will identify companies whose products and services are in line with the SDGs as Sustainable Development Investments (SDIs). So far it has generated SDI classifications for 8000 companies.

The SDI classifications will be commercially available through Qontigo. The SDI definition and taxonomy are public and equally applicable to private market investments.

"For PGGM this platform is an important next step in a process to mobilise ever more institutional capital around the big challenges of our time, as described in the SDGs," PGGM chief investment manager Eloy Lindeijer said.

"By collaborating with asset owners from different continents we hope that this SDI AOP will contribute to being a global standard for investors.''

The standardisation of data, BCI ESG president Jennifer Coulson said, will assist investors that want to make informed ESG decisions.

"For this reason, we are excited to be part of this asset-owner led initiative which sets a global standard on SDG contributions for all investors and brings consistency and comparability to company-level data," she said.

"This is the type of quality data that BCI relies on when making investment decisions that are required to generate value-added returns for our clients."

Read more: AustralianSuperPGGMBritish Columbia Investment ManagementQontigoSustainable Development InvestmentsSustainable Developments Investments Asset Owner Platform SDI AOPBCI ESGAndrew GrayEloy LindeijerJennifer CoulsonUN Sustainable Development Goals
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
Cbus names head of infrastructure
Balanced options in the red, but only just
ERS figures hit $17 billion
Another billion removed from super
ERS payments reach $15bn
Editor's Choice
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
Australian Unity rejigs executive lineup
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Australian Unity has appointed a new chief executive for its wealth and capital markets business, as it also launches a new green bond fund backed by Crestone Wealth Management.
Experts battle for GST reform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:26PM
A Monash University lecturer has pushed the case for a GST holiday, which he argues is the most effective way to generate "maximum economic bang for the government's buck".
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:09PM
First Nations Foundation (FNF) has launched an online resource to help Indigenous Australians find, manage, and grow their superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FL9taBJo