AustralianSuper reports 'solid return', lags rivals

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUL 2024   12:46PM

AustralianSuper's default balanced investment option, where over 90% of its members are invested, reported an 8.46% return for the last financial year.

That option has an average annual return of 8.72% over 15 years.

Meanwhile, the $335 billion super fund's high growth option delivered a 10.2% return.

Its account-based pension balanced option yielded 9.25% return.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said it was a pleasing result all round.

He said that despite market volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and a complicated economic landscape, the fund managed to deliver "solid returns" that would help members achieve their best financial position in retirement.

He said the main driver behind the result was strong growth in listed share markets in Australia and overseas.

"Equities have done well due to strong earnings growth from technology companies in the US and strong consumer spending in Australia and overseas, which helped to drive up company earnings," Delaney said.

He added that easing inflation boosted investor confidence, which also lifted markets.

Notwithstanding Delaney's comments that the fund's investment strategy continues to focus on balancing growth opportunities with diversification to deliver positive returns for members, AustralianSuper's balanced investment option's returns are comparatively weak to other industry funds that have reported results.

For instance, earlier this week, Australian Retirement Trust's balanced investment option generated 9.86%, while its high growth option reaped 11.3%.

Today, Aware Super's high growth option, where most of its members are invested, reaped 11.02%.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Rest's default investment option delivered 8.67% and HESTA's default balanced growth option returned 9.1%.

Delaney explained that AustralianSuper's investment strategy continues to focus on balancing potential growth opportunities with diversification to deliver positive returns and stability across market cycles.

"We're strongly focused on assets that will grow balances over time," he said.

InvestmentAustralianSuperMark DelaneyAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperRestHESTASuperannuationSuper fund
AMP MySuper options power past double-digit returns

AMP's MySuper 1970s investment option, its largest by funds under management, had a return of 11.4% for FY24.

APRA heightens expectations around trustees' spending

APRA reissued guidance around strategic planning and member outcomes, placing a clearer focus on superannuation members' interests when it comes to fund expenditure.

Colonial First State reports strong super returns

Colonial First State (CFS) has posted double digit returns for its MySuper balanced and growth funds during FY24.

TelstraSuper produces 9.6% MySuper return

TelstraSuper's MySuper Growth option earned 9.6% in FY24, net of fees and taxes.

