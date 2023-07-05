Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 JUL 2023   12:41PM

AustralianSuper has posted an 8.22% return for its balanced investment option.

Of note, the Rainmaker MySuper performance index benchmark is likely to yield a return around 9%.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said that the fund achieved a strong result despite economic challenges and key unlisted asset write-downs.

"Investment market returns have been better than we expected and economic growth has proved relatively resilient with consumer spending holding up well over the year," Delaney said.

"We have also responded to a variety of significant investment challenges, including write downs in some property assets to account for falling values."

Last financial year, the balanced investment option delivered a return of -2.73%. Delaney attributed the result to challenging global investment conditions, heightened geopolitical tensions, and rising inflationary pressures.

Delaney cautioned ongoing economic challenges amid a higher interest rate environment.

"There are challenges ahead in the higher interest rate environment and there are headwinds to economic growth, and while inflation is abating it still remains above central bank targets," he said.

"Our overall outlook suggests that we will continue to see weaker economic growth, continued volatility in investment markets and moderate returns over the next few years. This will benefit patient investors like AustralianSuper who can invest across the long-term economic cycle."

Historically, the balanced option has proven to be steady, returning an average of 8.23% per annum over three years, 6.72% over five years, and 8.6% over 10 years.

The balanced option targets CPI+4% returns through a diversified strategic asset allocation. Predominantly, the fund is invested in international and Australian equities, with allocations of 28.5% and 23.5% respectively. The portfolio also comprises of fixed interest (14%), unlisted infrastructure (9%), and unlisted property (8%).

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper has reached a new milestone - $300 billion in assets under management. The fund also projects it will hit $500 billion in the next four to five years.

AustralianSuper is currently receiving a daily influx of around 1200 Australians, amassing an annual net inflow of members' retirement savings exceeding $20 billion in the past year.

