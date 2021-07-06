NEWS
Superannuation

AustralianSuper names next merger partner

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   11:46AM

AustralianSuper is working on its next merger, this time with a 43-year-old industry fund.

The nation's largest super fund has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with LUCRF Super, the Labor Union Cooperative Retirement Fund.

Established in 1978, LUCRF is the nation's oldest industry super fund and home to more than 132,000 members. It has about $7.4 billion in funds under management.

The board of LUCRF selected AustralianSuper as it sees it as the best option to ensure the fund can continue its "proud and long-standing record of acting in members' best financial interests".

LUCRF chief executive Charlie Donnelly said AustralianSuper is also best placed to continue the fund's record of delivering value and returns for members.

"As Australia's first modern industry superannuation fund, we are thrilled to choose AustralianSuper as a potential merger partner," he said.

"LUCRF Super has specialised in taking care of the retirement savings of a large proportion of the lowest paid workers in Australia for more than four decades and we are certain that a merger with AustralianSuper will continue to provide the best value and benefits to members.

"LUCRF Super will ensure that this merger will provide a model for how best to put members interests first during mergers of this kind."

AustralianSuper currently has more than $225 billion in funds under management and more than 2.4 million members.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk said there is a great alignment of values in bringing together the oldest industry fund and the biggest.

"AustralianSuper and LUCRF Super have great traditions and similar values that will make the combined entity stronger and ensure that members' best financial interests will continue to be at the centre of all decision making," Silk said.

"This is a great opportunity for the two funds to get to know each other better and a great example of how funds should think about mergers to maximise the benefits of scale and deliver the best possible outcome for members in retirement."

Frontier hires people and culture lead

