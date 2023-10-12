AustralianSuper merges real assets functions

The superannuation giant has made a raft of fresh appointments as it restructures its infrastructure and property investment teams, including naming a head of global real assets.

AustralianSuper is going to combine its infrastructure and property teams, saying it is recognition of the "increasingly close relationship between the two asset classes, the need to drive global economies of scale, and harness complimentary expertise across the real assets value chain." It added that it is also in support of a strategy to double its mid risk portfolio to $150 billion by 2030.

As such, Nik Kemp - currently head of infrastructure - has been named head of global real assets, overseeing the global property and infrastructure investment portfolios and teams as they are brought together under head of mid risk Jason Peasley.

Further, head of European property Paul Clark will become head of European real assets, and head of American infrastructure Derek Chu will become acting head of American real assets while the fund determines the property component of the real assets strategy in North America.

Additionally, AustralianSuper will now look to recruit a head of real assets for Australia.

Meantime, Monica Ryu has been named head of asset management for the real assets division, while a head of strategic opportunities role has been created and will also be recruited for shortly.

"AustralianSuper is forecast to more than double member assets by 2030, from the $300 billion we invest on behalf of members today to more than $700 billion in just seven years," Peasley said.

"As we continue to invest members' retirement savings at increasing scale, we need to reconsider our approach to ensure we can deliver strong long-term returns not just today but for decades to come.

'Aligned to our growing size, we need to find ways to simultaneously invest with a global portfolio mindset and empower our experienced teams in local markets to be agile in pursuit of the best global investment opportunities for members."

He added that recent years have made clear the importance of sector selection in driving performance across both property and infrastructure "as well as a blurring of investment opportunity classification across the two asset classes, which we expect to only increase in the future."

The new structure also aligns to the fund's objective of sourcing large-scale transactions as well as building real asset platforms, rather than individual assets.

Also commenting, Kemp said: "By bringing the expertise and knowledge of the two asset classes together, we can maximise the best of both to support global deal origination and continue to drive value creation in ownership for fund members."

"By combining the teams, we can take a more research and sector-led approach to investing, aligned to our broader one portfolio approach."