Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 15 DEC 2023   12:41PM

AustralianSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Link Group to negotiate an extension to their core administration services partnership.

Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation Solutions (RSS) business and AustralianSuper will conduct "detailed discussions" regarding commercial and contractual conditions for ongoing service delivery, particularly as the super fund takes on internalising complex processes such as death claims and member complaints.

Notably, AustralianSuper has today flagged that it will insource death claims management with a new Bereavement Centre and expand its complaints handling capabilities, as part of a member service model upheaval to be implemented by the end of the financial year.

AustralianSuper chief operating officer Peter Curtis said internalising complex and specialist processes such as death claims and complaints, was part of the fund's ongoing commitment to improving services, so members received the support they expected and deserved.

"Our focus is on providing members and their loved ones with a personalised, timely and seamless experience when they interact with their fund and their retirement savings," Curtis said.

"This year we've made improvements to the way we manage death claims and complaints, including increasing the size of the team responsible for managing these claims and simplifying the way these services are delivered.

"While these changes have improved the experience for members and their loved ones, by bringing these services in house, we can leverage the specialist expertise of our internal team to provide additional support during these challenging times."

AustralianSuper will continue to review and uplift its broader administration and member service model with the support of strategic partners, including Link, to help members achieve their best possible financial position in retirement, he added.

Link Group chief executive of Retirement and Superannuation Solutions Dee McGrath commented that she looks forward to continuing to play a key role in supporting AustralianSuper.

"This MOU reflects the strength of our relationship with AustralianSuper as an important partner and we are excited by the investment we make in the evolution of our global service offering, that delivers optimal outcomes to AustralianSuper's members," McGrath said.

Read more: AustralianSuperLink GroupRetirementSuperannuationAdministration servicesDee McGrathPeter Curtis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate
Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data
Payday super protects most vulnerable: SMC
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid
How young Australians are missing out on better super returns
Link names retirement, super product lead
Woodford investors approve Link redress scheme
Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE
SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research
APRA flags premium volatility in superannuation group life insurance

Editor's Choice

Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists Forum

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:47PM
Impact Economics and Policy lead economist Angela Jackson is set to lead discussions at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum 2024, joined by industry stalwart Don Stammer.

Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
While there are good indications that Melissa Caddick's victims will recoup most of their funds, the lawyer spearheading the latest class action believes that SMSF clients should get all their money back.

AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Link Group to negotiate an extension to their core administration services partnership.

IFM Investors appoints diversified credit leads

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
IFM Investors has made a few significant changes to its Australian diversified credit team to help drive growth in the asset class.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.