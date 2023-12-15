AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate

AustralianSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Link Group to negotiate an extension to their core administration services partnership.

Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation Solutions (RSS) business and AustralianSuper will conduct "detailed discussions" regarding commercial and contractual conditions for ongoing service delivery, particularly as the super fund takes on internalising complex processes such as death claims and member complaints.

Notably, AustralianSuper has today flagged that it will insource death claims management with a new Bereavement Centre and expand its complaints handling capabilities, as part of a member service model upheaval to be implemented by the end of the financial year.

AustralianSuper chief operating officer Peter Curtis said internalising complex and specialist processes such as death claims and complaints, was part of the fund's ongoing commitment to improving services, so members received the support they expected and deserved.

"Our focus is on providing members and their loved ones with a personalised, timely and seamless experience when they interact with their fund and their retirement savings," Curtis said.

"This year we've made improvements to the way we manage death claims and complaints, including increasing the size of the team responsible for managing these claims and simplifying the way these services are delivered.

"While these changes have improved the experience for members and their loved ones, by bringing these services in house, we can leverage the specialist expertise of our internal team to provide additional support during these challenging times."

AustralianSuper will continue to review and uplift its broader administration and member service model with the support of strategic partners, including Link, to help members achieve their best possible financial position in retirement, he added.

Link Group chief executive of Retirement and Superannuation Solutions Dee McGrath commented that she looks forward to continuing to play a key role in supporting AustralianSuper.

"This MOU reflects the strength of our relationship with AustralianSuper as an important partner and we are excited by the investment we make in the evolution of our global service offering, that delivers optimal outcomes to AustralianSuper's members," McGrath said.