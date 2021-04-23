AustralianSuper hires from WTW

AustralianSuper has appointed a senior manager of portfolio strategy - mid risk, hiring a long-serving Willis Towers Watson to the post.

Jessica Melville has joined the $210 billion super fund, based in Sydney.

Melville left WTW after 12 years; her most recent role there was head of strategic advisory for investments, responsible for advising asset owners on governance and strategic issues.

She joined WTW as an investment consultant in December 2008 and prior to that was an investment analyst at Pengana Capital for two years.

The super fund recently appointed Pippa Downes to its investment committee, replacing Stephanie Weston who left last year. Weston is now the role of HESTA's head of portfolio design.

Downes has 25 years of executive and non-executive experience and has worked at UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

She is currently a non-executive director at Zip Co Limited, Ingenia Communities, Australian Technology Innovators and ALE Property Group.