NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   12:27PM

AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

AustralianSuper has appointed Pip Leonard head of people and culture, international ahead of shifting more staff offshore in line with the pension scheme's global expansion.

The $250 billion super fund confirmed that Leonard will report to Michele Glover, group executive, head of people and culture.

The recruit joins from Wells Fargo where she was most recently the director for talent and performance management.

Before her seven-year stint with the US banking giant, Leonard worked at Barclays, finally landing a job as the global resourcing program lead.

Earlier, she was at BNP Paribas Securities Services, where after almost eight years, she was appointed head of experienced hire and graduate recruitment.

During her time with BNP, Leonard worked in Sydney for eight months.

This appointment is hardly surprising since AustralianSuper has repeatedly told members that it is expanding its international network of offices as part of an overall growth strategy.

By 2024, the fund will have just over 100 people in London and just under 100 in New York, according to an AustralianSuper spokesperson.

Australia's largest pension scheme plans to invest $43 billion in the UK and Europe over the next five years and is boosting the number of offshore staff accordingly.

A solid 50 percent of the fund is already invested offshore, including in such assets as Heathrow airport and London's King's Cross redevelopment project.

The Aussie asset owner joins other fast-growing pension schemes, looking to increase investment in global private markets.

Read more: AustralianSuperPip LeonardBNP Paribas Securities ServicesBarclaysMichele GloverWells Fargo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Nucleus Wealth adds director
AustralianSuper appoints retirement solutions lead
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team
Westpac shuffles executives
SimCorp reappointed by BNP Paribas
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive
JANA hires legal expert from industry fund
Barclays appoints managing directors

Editor's Choice

Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

CHLOE WALKER  |   9:21AM
The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:27PM
AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

Magellan promises better investment performance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

APRA takes next step on super data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.