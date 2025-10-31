Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper expands executive lineup

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:45PM

The nation's largest super fund named another deputy chief executive, a chief transformation officer, and will add a chief platforms officer to the team.

AustralianSuper is making changes to its leadership team, saying the new structure will strengthen its focus on innovation, global growth and member service.

Chief member officer Rose Kerlin is taking on an expanded role, given the added title of deputy chief executive. She will serve alongside fellow deputy chief executive and chief investment officer Mark Delaney.

Peter Curtis, currently chief operating officer, is stepping back from full-time work as he prepares for retirement and will take on the newly created role of chief transformation officer. He will be responsible for advising on major strategic initiatives, AustralianSuper said.

Meantime, the fund is currently recruiting for a chief platforms officer to join its executive lineup.

AustralianSuper said this role will lead the fund's technology, digital and data services strategy.

"The new chief platforms officer role will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our technology, data and AI strategies. By harnessing innovative technologies and best practices, we aim to enhance operations and investments, innovate our member services and deliver even greater value to members," chief executive Paul Schroder said.

The chief financial officer position is also moving into the executive leadership. It is currently held by Shane Kelly in an acting capacity, following the departure of Matt Harrington in April. A permanent replacement is expected to be named shortly.

The fund's general counsel will also change reporting line, now reporting into chief risk officer Andrew Mantello. It added that a series of other appointments in the risk team have also been made across Australia and the UK.

Schroder said the changes reflect the fund's ambitious agenda.

"AustralianSuper is not only one of the world's 20 largest pension funds, but also one of the fastest growing among them. Members rightly expect their retirement savings to be managed by a highly skilled, world-class team," he said.

"These changes increase the breadth of expertise on our executive team, equipping us to navigate an increasingly complex global financial landscape with the aim of maximising outcomes for AustralianSuper's 3.6 million members.

"The changes also reflect our focus on building a world-class global funds management business and a world-class member service and guidance business that is underpinned by a company culture that effectively manages the risk and opportunities for members."

AustralianSuper ranks as the 17th largest pension fund in the world by assets under management, of which it has over $400 billion.

Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
