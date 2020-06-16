NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 16 JUN 2020   11:30AM

AustralianSuper chief investment officer and deputy chief executive Mark Delaney has shot down rumours of a staff turnover issue at the fund and confirmed its planned US expansion is on hold.

Appearing at a Bloomberg webinar, Delaney denied that the accusations levelled by the Lonsec report had any merit.

He said that some senior portfolio managers departing Australia's largest super fund was simply due to a restructure of its property team.

"Staff turnover is very low at AustralianSuper and very low in the investment team, below 10%," Delaney said.

Speaking about how COVID-19 impacted AustralianSuper's plans for international expansion, Delaney said the opening of its New York office was slightly delayed.

After appointing a regional head for the US in November last year, AustralianSuper had plans to push ahead with opening a New York office.

But, due to travel bans and New York's lockdown, a spanner has been thrown into the works.

"It's hard to get things done," Delaney said.

The New York office is now expected to open in early 2021, Delaney said, with an office space currently being fitted out.

He also said AustralianSuper's London office is expanding, with staff there in work from home mode.

Asked for his outlook as countries start to emerge from COVID-19, Delaney admitted that the near-term view was somewhat bleak.

"The further you look, the more confident you become," he said.

As for how the super industry has been handling the unique challenges thrown at it throughout the pandemic, Delaney reiterated AustralianSuper's view that the early release of super (ERS) requests it has received have been perfectly manageable.

However, he acknowledged that the ERS scheme could set a precedent that may change super.

"Do we think super will be a vehicle for access in the next downturn or after? That could change how we think about portfolios," Delaney said.

