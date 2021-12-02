AustralianSuper, Club Plus complete merger

AustralianSuper has welcomed almost 60,000 new members following the completion of its merger with Club Plus Super.

The successor fund transfer, announced in May, saw the transition of $3.2 billion in funds under management and brings AustralianSuper's total FUM to more than $244 billion.

AustralianSuper group executive for membership and brand Rose Kerlin described the merger as "a great outcome for members of both funds".

She and Club Plus Super chief executive Stefan Strano said the merger process was seamless, with the transfer completed on schedule.

"To the credit of all involved, this merger has taken place in a very timely manner and has been guided throughout by the best interests of members," Strano said.

Kerlin added that AustralianSuper is strongly committed to servicing the New South Wales clubs sector, which Club Plus has done since 1987.

"... We are looking forward to providing our new members with their best financial position in retirement," she said.

"AustralianSuper's focus when it comes to mergers is about being members first; we want to achieve the best possible outcomes for members, that is the priority."

Also celebrating the merger in a personal LinkedIn post, Strano said: "I am very grateful for everyone who has served Club Plus Super, the support from our industry and the amazing partnerships we have held with our external service providers."

"Most of all I want to thank all the members of Club Plus Super for their loyalty and support over the years. I know I speak for our team when I say it has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve you."