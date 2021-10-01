AustralianSuper calls for fresh retirement thinking

The nation's largest superannuation fund has called for fresh thinking on what retirement means, as Australia grapples with an ageing workforce.

October 1 is International Day for Older Persons and $200 billion AustralianSuper marked the occasion by releasing a white paper developed with WorkSafe Victoria and Transitioning Well.

The white paper reported that retirement is shifting from what it once was, with many staying on as consultants or entering a new field in older age.

It includes a series of tools that employers can use to assist those transitioning to retirement or to engage with older employees.

"With the significant demographic shift towards older Australians in our community, businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of inclusivity and diversity, but more needs to be done to support older workers," AustralianSuper head of business growth Vicky Maguire said.

By 2047, data suggests that 25% of the population will be over 65 - that is around double the proportion over 65 today.

This will mean super funds will have to focus more than ever on providing for members in retirement, not just on the accumulation stage.

"The employers who were part of the Ageing Workforce Ready project were looking for a framework so they could support older workers as they approached retirement," Maguire said.

"Supporting individuals, recruiting experienced workers wanting to return to work after retiring and countering age discrimination in the workplace is a win-win for employees and businesses. A key part of the project is focused on how we can improve the skills of managers so they can support workers who are transitioning to retirement or who are deciding to return to work."

The report also found that perceptions around older workers - that they only want to work part-time, take more time off and expect much higher salaries - is simply not backed up by evidence.