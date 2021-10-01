NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper calls for fresh retirement thinking

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 1 OCT 2021   11:45AM

The nation's largest superannuation fund has called for fresh thinking on what retirement means, as Australia grapples with an ageing workforce.

October 1 is International Day for Older Persons and $200 billion AustralianSuper marked the occasion by releasing a white paper developed with WorkSafe Victoria and Transitioning Well.

The white paper reported that retirement is shifting from what it once was, with many staying on as consultants or entering a new field in older age.

It includes a series of tools that employers can use to assist those transitioning to retirement or to engage with older employees.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

"With the significant demographic shift towards older Australians in our community, businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of inclusivity and diversity, but more needs to be done to support older workers," AustralianSuper head of business growth Vicky Maguire said.

By 2047, data suggests that 25% of the population will be over 65 - that is around double the proportion over 65 today.

This will mean super funds will have to focus more than ever on providing for members in retirement, not just on the accumulation stage.

"The employers who were part of the Ageing Workforce Ready project were looking for a framework so they could support older workers as they approached retirement," Maguire said.

"Supporting individuals, recruiting experienced workers wanting to return to work after retiring and countering age discrimination in the workplace is a win-win for employees and businesses. A key part of the project is focused on how we can improve the skills of managers so they can support workers who are transitioning to retirement or who are deciding to return to work."

The report also found that perceptions around older workers - that they only want to work part-time, take more time off and expect much higher salaries - is simply not backed up by evidence.

Read more: AustralianSuperVicky MaguireTransitioning WellWorkSafe Victoria
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper ups stake in WestConnex
Common ownership concerns redundant: AustralianSuper
Super funds to front committee hearing
AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership
IFM Investors' Sydney Airport dream still alive
APAC pension funds fastest growing: Study
AustralianSuper skewers draft disclosure laws
AustralianSuper to shutter property option
Time to weed out dud funds: Delaney
AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

Editor's Choice

MetLife enhances mental health policy

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:48PM
MetLife Australia unveiled a mental health strategy for its employees in light of Mental Health Month.

Westbridge FM expands fund lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The West Australian property fund manager has added to its series of diversified funds, open to retail and wholesale investors.

Loomis Sayles lists active ETF

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Loomis Sayles launched its unlisted global equity strategy on the ASX today as an active exchange-traded fund.

AIOFP petitions to delay DDO, annual renewal

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
The Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals is calling on lawmakers to delay two major financial advice reforms until 2022 by launching an online petition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.