NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AustralianSuper breached member's privacy: Regulator
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 12 JAN 2021   12:35PM

The $180 billion superannuation fund has been ordered to audit certain procedures, after a member's complaint to a federal regulator found the fund interfered with their privacy.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) on December 16 delivered a judgement on a complaint that an AustralianSuper member filed over three and a half years ago.

The member, who is identified in court documents as WG, lodged a group insurance claim with AustralianSuper in November 2014 during which they engaged two law firms. However, by the time AustralianSuper paid out the claim in June 2016, WG had let go the law firms' services.

WG made four claims in their complaint to the OAIC: that AustralianSuper did not inform them their claim would be handled by an administrator instead of the insurer (which the OAIC did not agree with), and that the fund disclosed their personal information to lawyers and law firms for whom WG had revoked authority by that time.

"The complainant [WG] emailed notices to the respondent [AustralianSuper] advising that the complainant had revoked any authority for the law firms to act in respect of the insurance claim. Despite the revocations, the respondent made contact with the law firms regarding the insurance claim," the judgement said.

The OAIC found AustralianSuper disclosed WG's personal information in breach of Australian Privacy Principle 6 and failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that it used accurate and up-to-date personal information for WG.

AustralianSuper was ordered to issue a written apology to WG and pay $4500 for loss caused by it. WG had claimed $10,000 in losses.

The determination also asked AustralianSuper to engage an auditor to assess its procedures and training to staff and contractors (including all new staff and contractors) regarding updating changes to authorities to act.

The auditor is to file a report in three months, after which AustralianSuper must submit to the privacy commissioner a timeline for implementing the auditors' recommendations.

"AustralianSuper will fully comply with the directions of the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner in relation to the incident. An independent auditor has already been appointed and an apology made to the affected member," a spokesperson for the fund said.

It declined to comment on if the auditors' report will be made public, or if the fund was aware of other instances where it failed to update members' contact details.

The determination was made by acting Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Elizabeth Hampton.

The OAIC is the national regulator for privacy and freedom of information that sits in the Attorney General's portfolio.

Read more: AustralianSuperprivacyOAIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds boost stake in US toll roads
What you read in 2020
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
Super funds back COVID-19 preventative drug
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
How far are we from a trillion-dollar super fund?
Super satisfaction bounces back
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
Retail default fund tops performance table
Best super, pension fund revealed
Editor's Choice
Platinum's lead PM for Asia fund departs
KANIKA SOOD
The $5.2 billion Platinum Asia Fund's lead portfolio manager tendered their resignation at the end of 2020.
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
KARREN VERGARA
Default superannuation funds have fully recovered from COVID-induced losses, yet underperformance within the asset classes remains rife, according to new Rainmaker data.
FASEA urges advisers to maximise exam sittings
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the window to complete the FASEA exam narrowing, financial advisers are being urged to maximise the number of attempts they make.
ASIC takes fintech to court
KARREN VERGARA
The corporate regulator has initiated action against a fintech for allegedly misleading customers about the benefits of investing in residential property in self-managed superannuation funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something shGUr21f