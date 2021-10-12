AustralianSuper appoints chief risk officer

After promoting Paul Schroder to succeed Ian Silk, AustralianSuper has named a new chief risk officer.

After 10 years with the fund, Andrew Mantello has been appointed to the lead risk role. It's a promotion for Mantello, who most recently served as head of emergent risks within the fund's group risk function.

In announcing the appointment, Schroder said Mantello was ideally placed to take on the role, saying he will make a great contribution to member outcomes as chief risk officer.

"Andrew is highly capable with wide experience... Risk culture and effectively managing risk is an integral part of AustralianSuper's operations and Andrew is ideally placed to lead this very important function," he said.

Trained as a lawyer, Mantello started his career in banking and financial services law at K&L Gates in 2007.

He first joined the fund in October 2011 as a commercial analyst. He has held several roles over the years including director, investment finance and legal and director of risk and compliance projects.

Commenting on his new responsibilities, Mantello said: "The AustralianSuper board and executive team have committed to investing in continuously strengthening the fund's approach to risk management and culture as we continue to grow and serve members."

"The group risk function at AustralianSuper ensures the right culture, structure and practices are in place so that we can help members achieve their best financial position in retirement."

Schroder took over the reins of AustralianSuper just this month, following Silk's decision to resign after 15 years at the helm.