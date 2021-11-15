AustralianSuper adds to board

AustralianSuper has appointed a new board member and chair of its investment committee, selecting an expert in property investments.

Philippa Kelly has joined the fund, replacing Jim Craig who joined the board in 2017. Craig was also chair of the investment committee.

Kelly served as chief operating officer of property manager Juilliard Group for almost a decade until July 2019. She has held several other senior roles, including head of institutional at Vicinity Centres, general manager of Centro Properties Group's funds management business between 2002 and 2009 and as an independent consultant to AustralianSuper since last year.

She holds several other directorships including at Hub Australia and oOh!media, and is chair of Lifestyle Communities. She is also on the university council of Deakin University.

AustralianSuper chair Don Russell said Kelly brings a wide range of experience to the fund's board.

"As the fund continues to grow, Ms Kelly is ideally placed to help further build our global investment portfolio to help members achieve their best financial position in retirement. Her rich history in investment markets will make Ms Kelly an integral part of the decision-making team," he said.

Commenting on her appointment, Kelly said: "AustralianSuper has a clear strategy to grow its investment portfolio so it can continue to provide members with strong long-term returns."

"I am very excited to be joining a growing fund that has such a strong commitment to members' best financial interest."

Russell also acknowledged Craig's contribution to the fund over his four-year term.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Craig for his commitment and dedication during his time with the fund. His deep understanding of global and unlisted markets has been integral in assisting the fund as it moves towards being a $500 billion fund with indirect and direct ownership in investments across the world."