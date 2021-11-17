NEWS
Investment

Australians look to gift crypto assets

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   12:14PM

More Australians can expect a crypto-centric gift in their Christmas stockings this year, a new survey shows, which examines the growing appetite for crypto assets.

Over half of the 2000 Australians surveyed by Crypto.com are considering bitcoin and ethereum as gifts.

About 42% of respondents are eyeing coin vouchers, while nearly 30% are looking into non-fungible tokens.

Another minority (8%) said they will adopt cryptocurrency or a crypto-linked card to pay for Christmas gifts this year.

The survey also found that nearly three quarters (74%) have traded or invested in crypto, while 43% held crypto either in a cold wallet or on the exchange. A further 13.2% had experience in staking crypto.

In terms of paying for goods and services, only 13% have used cryptocurrency for payments during the past 12 months.

Security remains a major concern as eight in 10 respondents prioritise it when choosing where to buy crypto, while 78% said they look for low fees.

For 64%, market volatility is a key issue while close to half were worried about unscrupulous activity and scams. A further 41% said the lack of acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional finance sources was a concern.

Australians are clearly very keen to adopt cryptocurrencies and integrate their use into day-to-day spending, Crypto.com general manager for Asia Pacific Karl Mohan said.

