Australians hate complexity, not annuities: Research

New research from Melbourne Business School Orford Initiative has found there is more demand for annuity products than the industry or government previously believed.

However, that demand is being stifled by a lack of understanding among consumers on how annuities function and what options are available to them.

"There's a belief out there that Australians 'hate' annuities, which is a strong word but it's the one that gets used," Melbourne Business School senior research fellow Teagan Altschwager said.

"When we talked to financial advisers and people from super funds and government about annuities, most of them said they thought customers don't like them or understand them, leading them to not purchase."

The new research indicates that is only partially true. Consumers do struggle to understand annuities.

The researchers found that demand would be much higher if annuity options were presented in a simplified manner.

Altschwager and associate professor of marketing Jody Evans, used modelling techniques to analyse the behaviour of more than 1000 consumers when presented with various financial planning options for retirement.

One of the key findings was that about as many people were primarily interested in annuities as they were in traditional drawdown options.

"Based on industry attitudes, you might expect the annuity group to be much smaller - but in our data, it was essentially the same size," Altschwager said.

"To me, this suggests there is far greater appetite for annuities than people think and that account-based pensions may be the main product in the market simply by default or out of ignorance, rather than actual preference."

When the researchers asked study participants to choose between two annuity products though, they ran into problems.

The consumers found the choice over complicated and showed a preference for not making any choice at all.

"There was a huge preference for people to avoid making a choice. You might expect some avoidance, but not to this extent. Basically, respondents were putting it in the 'too hard' basket and avoiding the decision altogether," Altschwager said.

"Based on our findings so far, it may be better to describe attitudes as 'Australians don't hate annuities, they just hate making complicated choices'."

She added that the findings have implications for industry and government as focus shifts from just accumulating for retirement to effective retirement income products.