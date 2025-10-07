Australian women most likely to retire early

A fifth of women globally are planning to leave the workforce before retirement age, with the problem most prevalent in Australia, according to new research from the British Standards Institution.

The research found early departure was most prevalent in Australia, where 31% said they expect to retire early - this was up from 17% in 2023.

In contrast, only 13% of Chinese women said the same, a fall from 39% in 2023.

Notably, the research found that the trend applied across all age groups, with 24% of 18- to 34-year-olds expecting to retire early.

The report highlighted that menopause or perimenopause appear to be exacerbating factors behind early departure - 29% of those experiencing one of those reported that they expected to retire early.

"While progress does not appear to have slowed, with data broadly consistent with 2023, even adjusted for the additional markets assessed in 2025, a proportion of women are still being locked out of work," the report said.

"For some, this will be a choice driven by financial security, preference around hobbies and leisure, or prioritisation of caring responsibilities. For others, the spectre of the Second Glass Ceiling remains."

The report said that many of the driving forces behind women leaving the workforce early have persisted.

More than a quarter (27%) globally also said other health and wellbeing issues, excluding menopause, were key factors in deciding to leave the workforce.

Caring responsibilities continue to dominate, with 21% citing caring for parents and/or elderly family members as a driver and 12% saying this about grandchildren.

Despite this, the report made mention of Australian government policies which should help address the issue.

In 2025, the Australian government responded to a Senate inquiry on menopause by supporting 16 of 25 recommendations, including the implementation of Medicare rebates for menopause health assessments, the development of clinical guidelines and training for healthcare professionals, and the launch of a national awareness campaign. The government also invested $573 million in women's health, focusing on improving access to menopause treatments, including subsidised hormone replacement therapies and the first new contraceptive pill on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in 30 years.