Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australian Unity to sell off failed development

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 NOV 2023   12:52PM

Australian Unity has been forced to put a half-completed apartment building up for sale because of "ongoing construction-related issues."

In a recent letter to investors of the Australian Unity Select Income Fund, Australian Unity said that after having thoroughly considered all available options to resolve the situation, including completing construction of the development, it has decided to sell the building on an "as-is" basis.

This, it said, "is in the best interests of the syndicate-fund investors."

The building is located in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Kew. The developer of the project was Melbourne-based Prince Corporation and the original builder was MultiCiv.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

In early September, Australian Unity told investors that MultiCiv had been removed from the development site because it had failed to adequately address its performance issues.

Australian Unity has appointed Stonebridge Property Group as the selling agent, who has valued the property into the mid $20 million range.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We expect that the contract of the sale will be signed before the end of the calendar year," Australian Unity said.

If a capital loss is crystalised upon the sale, Australian Unity said it will re-direct all fees received from the developer since the inception of the development to date into the syndicate fund to "offset a portion of capital losses, if any, for the benefit of investors."

This story was updated at 4:34pm. 

Read more: Australian UnityPrince Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Three actively managed funds shutter
MaxCap, Australian Unity in social infrastructure partnership
First Australians Capital appoints managing partner, receives $9m backing
Aware Super hires business development lead
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
Insignia offloads investment bonds unit
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
Australian Unity buys up hospital land
Australian Unity kicks off capital raise
Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

Editor's Choice

Australian Unity to sell off failed development

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
Australian Unity has been forced to put a half-completed apartment building up for sale because of "ongoing construction-related issues."

Legalsuper hits members with increased fees

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Legalsuper is raising the investment fees of its MySuper balanced option product from December 14, resulting in an annual cost increase for an account balance of $50,000 from $546.92 to $596.92.

Active funds outperform passive strategies - sometimes

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Morningstar has revealed that in sectors such as Australia mid/small blend and local large value equities, active funds demonstrate superiority, while passive funds remain dominant in markets with representative indexes.

Wealth firm awards CFS Edge mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has scored a wealth platform and managed accounts mandate with a large financial advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.