Australian Unity to sell off failed development

Australian Unity has been forced to put a half-completed apartment building up for sale because of "ongoing construction-related issues."

In a recent letter to investors of the Australian Unity Select Income Fund, Australian Unity said that after having thoroughly considered all available options to resolve the situation, including completing construction of the development, it has decided to sell the building on an "as-is" basis.

This, it said, "is in the best interests of the syndicate-fund investors."

The building is located in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Kew. The developer of the project was Melbourne-based Prince Corporation and the original builder was MultiCiv.

In early September, Australian Unity told investors that MultiCiv had been removed from the development site because it had failed to adequately address its performance issues.

Australian Unity has appointed Stonebridge Property Group as the selling agent, who has valued the property into the mid $20 million range.

"We expect that the contract of the sale will be signed before the end of the calendar year," Australian Unity said.

If a capital loss is crystalised upon the sale, Australian Unity said it will re-direct all fees received from the developer since the inception of the development to date into the syndicate fund to "offset a portion of capital losses, if any, for the benefit of investors."

This story was updated at 4:34pm.