Australian Unity to acquire aged care facility provider

Australian Unity flagged it will purchase a provider of boutique retirement villages with operations in Queensland and New South Wales for $65 million.

The ASX-listed company announced today that it intends to accelerate the expansion of its retirement living portfolio in acquiring Greengate Partnerships.

Greengate owns and manages retirement villages and residential communities in Sydney and Brisbane: St Brigid's Green in Maroubra; St Patrick's Green in Kogarah; and St Luke's Green in Woolloongabba.

Its portfolio includes a development site in Brisbane's Auchenflower that has development approval for a retirement village and residential aged care precinct.

The purchase will also expand Australian Unity's Queensland presence; it currently acts as the master developer of the Herston Quarter, a healthcare precinct in Brisbane.

The firm's executive general manager of residential communities Beverly Smith said the proposed acquisition reflects Australian Unity's confidence in aged care as a sector.

"On top of increasing demand for quality aged care from an ageing population, the recent Royal Commission will result in greater support for more ageing-in place options.

"This presents opportunities for providers such as Australian Unity, which can demonstrate strength across the continuum of care, in both in-home and residential settings," she said.

She added that Greengate's aged care residences operate on the small household model endorsed by the Royal Commission.

Australian Unity intends to finance the acquisition via its issue of the $120 million Australian Unity Mutual Capital Instruments in December 2020.