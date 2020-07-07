NEWS
Investment
Australian Unity rejigs executive lineup
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:36PM

Australian Unity has appointed a new chief executive for its wealth and capital markets business, as it also launches a new green bond fund backed by Crestone Wealth Management.

Esther Kerr-Smith is moving into the role of chief executive for wealth and capital markets at Australian Unity, as the incumbent David Bryant resigns.

Kerr-Smith joined the company in 2017 as the group executive for finance and strategy, after working at Boston Consulting Group and at Macquarie's infrastructure division.

Darren Mann, who joined the firm in 2012 and has held roles including group treasurer, has been appointed as Australian Unity's new group executive for finance and strategy as well as its chief financial officer.

"...She [Kerr-Smith] has already demonstrated that she is a passionate leader with a deep capacity for value creation and impact. Esther will be a great asset to Australian Unity as we move into our next phase of growth, especially as we continue to pursue our social infrastructure agenda," Australian Unity group managing director Rohan Mead said.

Separately, the firm has launched a new green bond fund that will invest in fixed interest securities with the primary purpose of helping lower carbon emissions.

The fund is managed by Australian Unity's in-house cash and fixed interest team, Altius Asset Management led by Bill Bovingdon.

Crestone Wealth Management and Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have backed the new fund as cornerstone investors.

"We believe there is a growing interest in what is already a sizeable market. A number of large Australian super funds, implemented asset consultants and general insurers have all expressed interest in green debt markets," Bovingdon said.

Crestone Wealth Management chief executive Michael Chisholm said the high-net-worth advice firm's clients were excited about the opportunity.

"We are encouraged and excited to partner with the CEFC and Australian Unity, both renowned leaders in sustainable investing. We are committed to scaling sustainable investing in Australia and providing valued-aligned investment solutions for our clients," Chisholm said.

