Australian Unity picks new chief executive

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 29 SEP 2025   11:58AM

Australian Unity has appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as the next group managing director and chief executive, succeeding Rohan Mead who will retire in December.

Rosmarin will commence in the new role from 15 December 2025 after completion of the transition period starting 5 November 2025.

She brings senior leadership experience from roles at Optus, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Boston Consulting Group and REA Group, with a track record of delivering large-scale transformation and digital innovation programs.

Her selection comes after a rigorous process involving both internal and external candidates.

"A dynamic and adept contemporary business leader, Kelly possesses the values alignment and credentials to advance the group's vision of positively impacting the wellbeing of its members, customers, employees and the community," Australian Unity chair Lisa Chung said.

Chung noted that Australian Unity is undertaking a significant transformation to cater to the emerging demographic trends which are expected to increase demand for its services and products.

"What stood out to us during the selection process is Kelly's compelling combination of care, intellect and business acumen. Coupled with her proven ability to unlock growth through best practice innovation, she is expertly placed to enable Australian Unity to realise this opportunity and improve member and customer outcomes," Chung said.

"I have long admired the scope and importance of the Group and feel privileged to be leading Australian Unity through its next exciting phase of growth," Rosmarin said.

Chung also thanked Mead for his 21 years of service in the chief executive role at Australian Unity.

"On behalf of the board and members of Australian Unity, I warmly thank Rohan for his unwavering commitment and immense contribution to this organisation," she said.

