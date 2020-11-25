Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m

Australian Unity has underpaid its aged care and disability services staff $4.25 million in wages, which could potentially blow out as it further investigates how much superannuation has to be back paid.

Australian Unity said it initiated the review to determine whether its employees have been paid their full entitlements and identified instances of underpayment and overpayment.

This includes wages, shift loadings and allowances to current and past employees in the company's independent and assisted living business (IAL).

IAL operates retirement communities and provides aged care, allied health and disability services. In FY20, it contributed $496.4 million in revenue to the group.

The firm has notified the Fair Work Ombudsman of the findings. The $4.25 million estimate does not include superannuation or the interest on wages and entitlements, which are still being calculated.

The superannuation benefit errors unearthed relate to some employees across the whole group.

Australian Unity Group managing director Rohan Mead said that the company had apologised to affected employees and will seek to rectify the errors as quickly as possible.

"We're sorry this has happened—we always aim to pay our people correctly. We will make good for everyone affected as quickly as possible, while at the same time putting investment and resources into making our payment processes efficient and effective for the future," Mead said.

"We also urge any former employees who worked in these business areas from 2014 to contact us if they believe they may have been affected."