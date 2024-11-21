Newspaper icon
Australian Unity Office Fund to be wound up

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:17PM

Australian Unity Real Estate Limited (AUIREL) has told investors it will delist and wind up the Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF), as flagged in August.

The proposal involved the disposal of AOF's main undertaking and the cessation of AOF's real estate investment business, including the sale of its main asset at 468 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, for $41.75 million. All net proceeds will be provided to AOF unitholders.

Australian Unity confirmed it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement with an undisclosed, potential purchaser.

"There can be no certainty as to the sale of 468 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, its terms (including consideration value) and timing, until a binding contract for sale of the property has been exchanged," Australian Unity said.

Australian Unity said unitholders will also receive net proceeds from other previously announced sales - including those from 2-10 Valentine Avenue, Parramatta (with settlement currently expected to occur in March 2025) and 150 Charlotte Street, Brisbane (with settlement currently expected to occur in April 2025).

"If the proposal is implemented, AUIREL expects to return aggregate proceeds to unitholders of between $1.20 to $1.23 per unit," Australian Unity said.

"This assumes settlement of 468 St Kilda Road, Melbourne for net proceeds of $41.75 million and includes the special distribution from the sale of 64 Northbourne Avenue, Canberra of 9 cents per AOF unit, which was announced on 18 November 2024 and is expected to be paid to AOF unitholders on or around 6 December 2024."

Australian Unity said it expects to return aggregate proceeds to AOF unitholders from the proposal of between $1.11 and $1.14 per unit.

Australian Unity said it intends to formally apply to the ASX for removal from the official list of the ASX upon the settlement of the last asset sale and following the completion of the return of sale proceeds.

This was first flagged in August when it offloaded the Canberra asset. It has been selling down the portfolio for some time now after independent valuations shaved tens of millions off its value.

"If approval for the delisting is obtained, AOF is expected to be delisted within a month of the return of sale proceeds, but not before April 2025," it said.

"As a result, AOF units will no longer trade on the ASX and there will not be an active market for AOF units."

Australian Unity said winding up is expected to be completed no earlier than June 2025 and may occur after this time. Approval of AOF unitholders is not required for the winding up.

