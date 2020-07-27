Australian Unity names chief executive

Australian Unity has nabbed the Bank of New Zealand's head of private banking, wealth and insurance to lead its retail business, following the resignation of the incumbent.

BNZ chief customer officer of private, wealth and insurance Christine Yates will join Australian Unity as its chief executive of retail, effective August 17.

It comes following the resignation of Matt Walsh in June earlier this year.

In announcing the appointment, Australian Unity's group managing director Rohan Mead said he was delighted to welcome Yates to the firm.

"Christine is an innovative, values driven leader who is focused on creating sustainable businesses that make sense," he said.

"Christine's leadership and interpersonal style will transfer well to Australian Unity and I am confident she will have a substantial impact in the group as we move through our next growth phase."

Yates is an experienced executive, and currently serves as the executive director and board member of BNZ Life Insurance.

Previously, Yates served as a director on the board of JBWere, as well as a member of the advisory board of Sydney University's Business School.

Prior to these directorial positions, she worked in several senior roles at NAB, including the general manager of fixed income strategic initiatives, executive GM of NAB Private, executive GM and global head of the bank's Financial Institutions Group and the managing director and head of debt markets originations.

Prior to her tenure at NAB, Yates worked at ANZ as an executive director of institutional banking, whilst also forming not-for-profit organisation Women in Banking and Finance.

She also spent 10 years with Citi as its corporate bank's head of utilities and infrastructure, and has also held roles with Commerzbank AG, Mizuho, KPMG US, and Deloitte.

This experience, both domestic and abroad, would greatly assist Australian Unity in its next stage of growth, it said.

"Yates will bring her demonstrated skills in driving growth and transformation, deep financial acumen and decision-making centred around customers [to Australian Unity]," it said.

"Yates has major transaction experience in property and infrastructure and is adept at operating in high demand business environments."