Australian Unity buys up hospital land

Australian Unity's Healthcare Property Trust (AUHPT) has purchased a key land holding located in Melton, Victoria for approximately $15 million.

The acquisition of 2 Coach Street, Cobblebank is part of a plan to develop the area into a private hospital, allied healthcare, and retail facilities in a mixed-use town centre.

It comes after Australian Unity reopened its fund in March to raise $350 million for upcoming deals and developments.

Australian Unity assistant fund manager, healthcare property Nicole Plant said the acquisition is in line with the trust's investment strategy to deliver critical healthcare infrastructure to meet the needs of rapidly growing communities.

"Population growth in the City of Melton is currently outstripping all other areas in Victoria, recording a 6.4% increase from 2021 to 2022," Plant said.

"This isn't expected to slow down, as by 2036 more than half a million people are set to join the growing western Melbourne population."

Through this acquisition, AUHPT aims to its experience in healthcare-related development to provide long-term healthcare infrastructure solutions for residents of Melbourne's west, Plant said.

Meanwhile, Australian Unity chief executive officer wealth and capital markets Esther Kerr-Smith said: "Through investment vehicles like the Healthcare Property Trust, we're enabling Australian investors to own the critical healthcare and social infrastructure assets that address the key social and health challenges facing us all."

The Melton South site adds to AUHPT's growing presence in Melbourne's western suburbs and follows the opening of Sunshine Private Hospital in March.