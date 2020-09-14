Australian Unity adds to leadership

Australian Unity's property division has appointed an Ocean St Capital Advisers executive director to the newly created role of general manager - investment and origination.

James Goodwin has around 20 years' experience in property will be responsible for supporting the equity and growth agendas of the $4.5 billion portfolio of mortgages, commercial property, healthcare and social infrastructure.

Australian Unity's executive general manager - property Mark Pratt said Goodwin is a respected and talented property professional with a strong leadership track record.

"His depth of experience coupled with his strong corporate finance background are invaluable skillsets for our business and investors as we advance our strategic growth ambitions in an uncertain environment," Pratt said.

Goodwin was previously director at Macrovue, joint managing director at Arena Investment Management, chief executive - funds management at Becton Property Group and corporate finance manager at Centro Properties Group.

He started his career as a solicitor in mergers and acquisitions at Herbert Smith Freehills.

The appointment comes after Australian Unity saw its profits drop by 70% compared to the financial year prior as a result of the pandemic with a profit after tax income of $15 million.

In its full year results the company said: "These impacts include the implementation of extraordinary measures to seek to protect aged care residents, home care customers and the employees who support them, the provision of hardship relief for health insurance and banking customers, and the effect of tightened economic circumstances and the equity market downturn on the financial position of many who invest with Australian Unity."